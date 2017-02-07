Boof predicts Test call up for Head

Crowd member gets hit trying to catch a six

Travis Head was overlooked for Australia’s tour of India but a Test call-up remains on the cards for the young batsman.

It won’t happen during the four-Test series that starts in Pune on February 23, barring any injuries to the current squad.

It could happen later this year in Bangladesh or even next summer’s Ashes; South Australia’s skipper has every right to feel bullish about his hopes of donning a baggy green.

“He’s impressed us immensely with the way he’s adapted to international cricket,” national coach Darren Lehmann said in Hamilton.

“We expect him in the not-too-distant future to get his chance in Test cricket.”

Head was arguably the most unlucky name absent from the 16-man touring party for India.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a productive 12 months since making his international debut in the 2016 Australia Day Twenty20 against India at Adelaide Oval.

Head made his ODI debut last June and was picked ahead of Glenn Maxwell for much of the year, while the left-hander was recently trialled as an opener in a sign of how highly he is regarded by national selectors.

Most importantly, he has scored runs. Head now boasts an ODI average of 37.20 from 22 games. He has passed 50 in three of his past four innings for Australia, including a maiden ton in Adelaide.

Coupled with 11 ODI wickets and a century in his most recent first-class outing, Head made a compelling case for a ticket to India.

“It was a really tight call,” Lehmann said.

“Obviously he’s done really well in the one-day series for us. His bowling has gone through the roof, so really pleased for him there and he batted really well again (in Sunday’s ODI series decider against New Zealand).

“You can only take so many and we’ve got a lot of left-handers in the squad as well.”

Head will instead shift focus to this month’s home T20 series against Sri Lanka then the remainder of the Sheffield Shield season.