Carlton’s best 22 for 2017

Carlton have exceeded 2016 expectations, but there is still a lot of work to do. (AAP Image/Mal Fairclough)

Here are some hits and misses in recruiting, along with how the Carlton Blues should line up in 2017.

Hits: Caleb Marchbank, Patrick Kerr, Sam Kerridge

Caleb Marchbank expressed his interest in spending his 2017 at Princes Park before the commencement of the trade period and to satisfy his wishes, Stephen Silvagni secured him at Carlton in the off season.

The former Giant is set to use his robust stature to challenge some of the biggest forwards in the competition, as well as add some vital pace across the Blues’ back line. The defender featured in just seven games since his debut for GWS in 2015, but nonetheless, he has shown promising signs, gathering 15 disposals against Melbourne in Round 1 of 2016, proving that he can make an immediate impact in the team.

Patrick Kerr, a robust half-forward, was rated the best forward in the draft and arguably should’ve gone for a much higher pick. Nonetheless, Kerr finds himself in a navy blue jumper and will be raring to go in 2017.

The 194cm forward had a stellar Under 18s Carnival for the Oakleigh Chargers, taking the most marks out of any player in the league.

The 18-year-old was also the third highest goal kicker in the championships which shows that he fills the full credentials of a promising young half forward.

Sam Kerridge was one of the Blues’ most consistent players in 2016, featuring in every game apart from the Round 22 win against Melbourne. The midfielder averaged 21 disposals as well as ten kicks and 11 handballs.

However, with Carlton welcoming more depth in the midfield thanks to the recruitment of Sam Petrevski-Seton and Zac Fisher, Brendan Bolton can be more flexible with his midfield options, meaning that he can shift the former Crow forward to gather the ball in the 50 and create goal-scoring opportunities.

The 23-year-old kicked six goals in Adelaide colours against the Kangaroos in 2013 and can do the same in the navy blue forward line in 2017.

Misses: Dale Thomas, Liam Sumner, Sam Rowe

Dale Thomas has continued to frustrate Carlton supporters with his inconsistency and lack of explosiveness on the field.

The former Collingwood star showed promise by claiming a season-high 31 disposals against the Saints in Round 12, but failed to back up this performance and show consistent signs of promise across the back line and in the midfield.

The 29-year-old has been at Carlton since 2013 but hasn’t hit his straps or looked comfortable in blues colours and frankly, his chances are running out.

Liam Sumner provided some much needed pace for the Blues in 2016, but struggled to regain his form after an injury disrupted the end of his season. Sumner provides some explosiveness in the Carlton attack but often fails to provide it consistently.

The former Giant should spend the beginning of the season playing for the Northern Blues so that he can develop and refine his kicking and hand-balling in a bid to complement his electric running.

Sam Rowe has been criticised by many throughout his time at Carlton, as he lacks the ferocity needed as a defender. His name has been on the chopping block many times and has survived, however, his chances may be slim at this point in time due to the rapid development of young stars, Jacob Weitering and Caleb Marchbank.

This injection of youth means that Sam Rowe will need to work incredibly hard on his game to match the fierceness of Weitering and Marchbank and hence, solidify his spot in Carlton’s best 22.

Ladder prediction: 12th

In the middle of the year in 2016, Carlton was arguably the biggest surprise package of the season, after winning four games in a row and claiming the scalp of top-four team, Geelong.

However, they were disappointing in the second half of the season and lacked the poise to finish off close games. The Blues certainly showed many promising glimpses of good football, but lacked the consistency to contend for a higher ladder position.

Carlton are still a team in a rebuild and therefore, will take a number of years to develop before seriously pushing for a finals spot.