Koroibete adapting to new surroundings

Melbourne coach Tony McGahan has vowed to adopt a more expansive attacking approach to make use of potentially the most destructive wing pairing in the Super Rugby competition.

With NRL convert Marika Koroibete taking one wing and Wallabies powerhouse Sefa Naivalu on the other, McGahan is salivating at the thought of the two in full flight.

“We’ve got to work out clever ways of getting them the ball and getting them involved – that’s the key part,” McGahan said.

“We really want to expand our game and evolve our game to what we’ve been able to do.”

The Rebels are confident Koroibete will recover from a knee injury in time for the club’s round-one clash with the Blues on February 23.

However it means he will come in cold without trial form, after he missed their 27-5 loss to the Western Force on the Gold Coast on Monday night.

But after spending five weeks on the Spring tour with the Wallabies, McGahan is confident the former NRL star will be able to adapt quickly enough to the 15-man game.

“He obviously loved being in that environment and being around international players and that was a real eye-opener for him,” McGahan said.

“He’s come back and picked it up really well.

“He’s got some things to work on but he’s also got some strengths that are going to be absolutely fantastic for Australian rugby.”

Meanwhile the Rebels coach remains unsure which playmakers will have the job of setting up the team’s expansive style.

Scrum-half Nic Stirzaker was one of Melbourne’s few bright lights on Monday, firing a quick pass out of an early ruck to set up the team’s only try for Steve Cummins.

Kiwi recruit Jackson Garden-Bachop and last year’s fly-half Jack Debreczeni each had quiet games, struggling to make an impact with their team consistently making errors and putting themselves under pressure.

“We probably tried to go to edge when it wasn’t on at times,” McGahan said.

“We probably drifted across the field and they made really good pressure on defence and subsequently we turned over some really cheap ball.”

The Rebels coach will now use this weekend’s Brisbane 10s, along with next Tuesday’s clash with the Queensland Reds to nail down a final halves pairing.