What should the Lions squad look like?

While the teams in the Six Nations Rugby Championships have pending glory on their minds, for the players in each of the four home unions, there is a bigger prize in store.

The weekend saw plenty of rugby action, with some great performances and a few surprises from the best that the north has to offer. England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales came out and played tremendously, showing that the game is alive and well.

Scotland in particular surprised many to chalk up a rare win over Ireland. Ireland were pre-tournament favourites, so it shows the improvement of the Scottish side.

But for the home nations, a spot in the 2017 British and Irish Lions team to tour New Zealand is up for grabs.

Lions coach Warren Gatland will likely pick a 30-man squad to tour NZ, with the core of the group that won the 2013 Tests against Australia being part of the team.

What Gatland has to bear in mind is that no Lions team has won a Test series over the world champions, the All Blacks, since 1971.

And the strength of New Zealand rugby has improved ten-fold since the last time the Lions were in New Zealand in 2005, with the All Blacks winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

While England could provide the bulk of the touring party, expect to see a far greater representation of Scottish players than on previous Lions tours when the squad is announced.

Wales and Ireland in particular could have a smaller group of players with the Lions, if the performances in recent matches is any guide.

There are some sure selections, while there are also a number of bolters and surprise picks.

So, Roarers, step into Warren Gatland shoes and select a Lions team you think will (hopefully) win the first Test series in New Zealand since 1971.