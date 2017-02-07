Manchester United Legends headed Down Under for exhibition game

Mariners score soon after Galekovic is subbed with injury

Paul Scholes, Dwight Yorke, Denis Irwin and Teddy Sheringham will reportedly lead a host of former Manchester United stars to play in Australia next month.

A Manchester United Legends team will take on a Professional Footballers Australia Legends side at Perth’s nib Stadium on March 25, according to The West Australian.

The United Legends will be managed by former Red Devils and England captain Bryan Robson, while the Australian side will be coached by former Socceroos and Sydney FC boss Frank Farina.

The game will raise money for the Manchester United Foundation’s work with young people in England as well as local organisation the DT38 Foundation, set up in honour of Perth-born former West Ham and Young Socceroos striker Dylan Tombides, who died from testicular cancer aged 20 in 2014.

The news follows the recent announcement that English Premier League giants Chelsea will play a pre-season friendly against Perth Glory in 2018.