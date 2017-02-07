Melbourne City’s indiscipline is ruining their season

Derbies are heated.

As the crowd, bigger and louder than normal, flings every ounce of partizan effort they have down onto the pitch, showering the players not dressed in the right colours with acrid spittle, the occasion can lift off into the air, whirling away like Dorothy’s house in Kansas, except the world it’s often spirited to isn’t quite as delightful as Oz.

No, the world the Melbourne Derby ended up in was far uglier than that, complete with racial slurs, red cards, and a general sense of panicked confusion. From it, the Victory emerged, dazed and bruised, as winners.

City were the ashen losers, and in many more ways than simply having scored fewer goals. Dean Bouzanis, a player it is especially difficult to like at the best of times – mainly due to his feverish habit of charging out from his goal to argue any and all officiating decisions – thought it would be nice to season the contest with some good, old-fashioned racial abuse.

He was caught by the television cameras, every frame a fresco of the idiotic, every spat slur a gross reminder of how easily a sporting crucible can inspire an ataxia of the social graces.

Bouzanis’s decision to call Besart Berisha a ” f—ing gypsy”, Melbourne City have since stated, was one taken in innocent ignorance of exactly how insulting that would be to someone from Albania. The look on Bouzanis’s face, as true an illustration of the desire to hurt as any, makes the club’s explanation seem insipid in the extreme. Bouzanis will likely be banned, and deservedly so.

His actions were the ugly and extreme endpoint of a sense of discomposure that City seemed to be riddled with. Bruno Fornaroli, Fernando Brandan, Luke Brattan, Manny Muscat and Osama Malik all collected their fifth bookings of the season in the derby, ruling them out for this week’s match.

Tim Cahill thought his position as the most recognisable, prominent player in the competition would be best served by calling the referee something – reportedly, words to the effect of “you’re a f—ing disgrace” – worthy of a red card.

Cahill was about to enter the match as a substitute. Instead he had to trudge down the tunnel to the changing rooms. There’s a video doing the rounds on the internet of a man who, having spat in the face of a bus driver, attempted to saunter down and take a seat on the vehicle, as if everything was fine. He was thrown out by the scruff of his neck and, as with Cahill, it’s hard to have any sympathy for either.

Why Cahill would think that saying something like that to a referee who had just made an extremely difficult decision in the oppressive environment of a derby would be appropriate, or go unpunished, is hard to explain.

If you add in Michael Jakobsen’s potential calf injury, that makes eight City players who will be unavailable for the game against Brisbane, the team directly above them on the table, this week.

The Roar had played out a hugely entertaining draw with leaders Sydney the night before, and must have been watching the derby unfold the next evening with an expression somewhere between a grin and a grimace. If they play in anything like the way they did against Sydney, they might well tear straight through a half-complete City team.

City are behind only Sydney FC in terms of fouls committed and bookings earned this season. These two fixtures, against the Victory and the Roar, have been looming for a while as crucial ties for City, likely to have a direct effect on the way they finish the regular season.

Ever since the FFA Cup victory, this season has been spinning out control for City, with only two wins in the last two-and-a-half months. It is now feasible, especially with all these suspensions, that City will not only lose touch with Brisbane, Victory and Sydney, but be overtaken by Perth, who sit just two points below them.

The Newcastle Jets are only six points off City in seventh place; there are 27 more points to be won before the finals, and with City set to play Sydney twice before then, a heavy loss to Brisbane – along with other results going against them – could have Michael Valkanis peering downwards.

It’s staggering that the prospect of City being caught by the Jets – a team with literally no marquee players – is even remotely possible. The way the derby degenerated as the circumstances intensified is a reflection of the way City’s season has crumbled away, like a wet cake.

Who is the player that lashes together this team, that bundles them up and resharpens their resolve when things get frayed? Is it Cahill, the one effing and jeffing at the referee on the sidelines? Is it Brattan, who offers up sulky, monosyllabic post-defeat interviews, or Neil Kilkenny, who delivers hysterical, obtuse versions of the same?

As Valkanis ushered his bench vaguely back toward the technical area, after they’d spilled out following the awarding of the winning goal, he resembled a substitute teacher only barely in control of his class.

If this season does end up imploding, it will be on Valkanis’s head that the blame will be placed, and the huge, teetering bulk of that blame stems from his dishevelled lot, the highest paid team in A-League history and one looking more and more like a rabble with every passing week.