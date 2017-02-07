Melbourne continue finals push

Chris Goulding of Melbourne United in action against Tom Jervis of the Bullets. (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

Melbourne United have strengthened their bid for a spot in the NBL finals, with a solid 78-72 win over second-placed Illawara.

While it wasn’t a night for the shooters, American import Josh Boone impressed with his second straight double double.

Boone has lifted with United’s season on the line.

The centre had 20 points on the night on 10/13 shooting, and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Boone’s stellar performance capped off a great weekend for the American and United, he recorded 12 points and 14 boards in Saturday night’s win over Sydney.

Under grey Melbourne skies United once again jumped out of the blocks fast.

Chris Goulding, Todd Blanchfield and Casper Ware all found the basket from long range out of the gate, but that was to prove a false dawn.

United had an uncharacteristically poor shooting night from the three-point arc (7/27), but, instead of their offense collapsing, Melbourne found other avenues to score.

Boone was dominant in the paint, and after a quiet first half David Andersen found his mojo both inside and out.

Rotnei Clarke a major factor for the Hawks, finishing with 19 points, while Oscar Foreman chipped in with 12.

With the scores tied at half-time, Melbourne made their move in the third period.

Having a poor shooting night, Ware out his head down and starting distributing the ball.

His seven assists proved important, with Goulding also changing his approach from shooting to flat out scoring.

Goulding started moving aggressively to the rim which paid dividends, 18 points his final tally.

Melbourne, up by six to start the fourth, held on to record their ninth home win of the season.

That win moves them into third place, with a road trip to New Zealand and a home game against Perth to come on the final weekend of the regular season.

Such is the evenness of the league, United will likely have to win both games to make the finals.