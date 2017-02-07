Swans queried AFL grand final umpiring

Lance Franklin of the Swans reacts after losing the AFL grand final to the Western Bulldogs. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Sydney coach John Longmire has confirmed the Swans sought an explanation about the standard of umpiring in last year’s AFL grand final.

The Western Bulldogs were awarded 20 free kicks compared to Sydney’s eight during their 22-point triumph, with an AFL review later confirming several calls were incorrect and the performance was not up to standard.

Longmire says the Swans have moved on from the loss but believes there should be more resources pumped into the umpiring department to lift their standards.

“We had a chat (with the AFL) … really, just to see what they thought about the umpiring,” Longmire told SEN radio on Tuesday.

“It’s not unusual. I’ve had a number of chats (like that). It’s all done and dusted, isn’t it, after the event.

“I think in a general sense, putting the grand final to one side, we need to put resources into the umpiring and the umpires need to spend more time working on their craft.

“It’s very difficult obviously, with the whole industry going full-time and to have the part-time umpires. I understand there’s probably not an absolute full-time role there but to be able to spend more time working on your craft is really important.”

The lopsided free kick count in the grand final – which left the Bulldogs’ free-kick differential for the finals at +31 – raised eyebrows and left the Swans privately fuming.

Particularly contentious was an incident early in the final term when Swans captain Dan Hannebery had his legs taken out by a sliding Easton Wood.

Hannebery suffered a knee injury and played no further part in the game, while the umpires waved play on and ruled the midfielder wasn’t infringed.

Former Sydney premiership coach Paul Roos is among those who have called for the league to introduce full-time umpires.

But former umpire Stuart Wenn, who officiated in almost 350 AFL games, said this could force some officials to take a pay cut from their day jobs.

Wenn said the $65,000 base salary for umpires paled in comparison to what some well-established officials earned outside of the game.

“There are guys on the AFL list who would be earning upwards of $250-$300,000 a year in their day-to-day jobs,” he told SEN.

“You’re asking them to give up a lot to go and umpire full-time.”