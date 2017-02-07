Tell us your first impressions of AFLW + which modified sports you love/hate?

Roar LIVE this week (featuring AFLW number one draft pick Nicola Barr) is diving headlong into the brave new world of modern sports, and we’d love to hear what Roarers have to say.
The inaugural AFLW kicked off last weekend to unprecedented crowds, record-breaking TV ratings and huge community enthusiasm.
But with plenty of highlights, lowlights and controversy, the games predictably polarised public opinion.
What were your first impressions of round one, and is the future bright for the league, or a flash in the pan?
(Bonus points if you can turn your impressions into a single, catchy, Roar-worthy headline)
Next up, it seems no sport is safe from the ravages of modernity – Twenty20 cricket, Rugby 7s/10s, Nitro Athletics, Zero-Gravity Weightlifting (disclaimer: may not be a thing), just to name a few.
We’ve seen experiments so successful that they’ve caused paradigmatic shifts in the game, and we’ve also seen irredeemable flops that we pray are banished from the sporting landscape forever.
So which modified codes have you fallen in love with, and which ones fill you with a burning rage?
We’re also having a chat with GWS star Nicola Barr, so make sure you’re watching Roar LIVE to find out what it was like first hand to be a part of such a historic moment.
Roar Live will be streamed Wednesday morning on The Roar's Facebook page and also on the site at 8:00am (check the homepage).
February 7th 2017 @ 5:13pm
Stuart said | February 7th 2017 @ 5:13pm | ! Report
Women playing football is not new, but the national league is. Of course there is some novelty, however football is our nation’s most popular sport.
Half of our population is female, and football has traditionally been a sport which men/women, boys/girls love equally.
I don’t believe will maintain the crowds, but I do believe that given clean air from the men’s football and the big bash, it could fill a part of the Australian sporting calendar where little is happening.
Being a Brisbane resident myself I won’t be seeing big crowds for either AFL Men’s or AFL Women’s, but I am estatic that football has started early!!!!
February 7th 2017 @ 5:24pm
virginia Miller said | February 7th 2017 @ 5:24pm | ! Report
I was so lucky to just get into see the new AFL womens Comp. It was incredible, the atmosphere, the real sense of community. It is only going to get better, Packed stands and a lock out, just like going to see the two teams back way when, when I slept outside of the ground to get a seat. It is here to stay, the amount of young girls at the game, just incredible. It isn’t just about the game either it shows that we are a nation that are willing to show of our indigenous game for everyone. I am so proud of our game that we are bigger than the background chatter. Showcasing women who also have to drop everything (especially if they live interstate) for a short time to focus on their dream. It was my dream as a young girl running up and down the ground pretending I was Ricky Barham and knowing that I could never play. (girls back in the 70’s couldn’t play with the boys) I loved the game, just as much as any boy. So to see the girls play in front of a large crowd brought a tear to my eye but a sense of pride. We are not trying to compete with the men, we love the game and see it as the best sport in the world. It is a pity that people think it is a competition between men and women. It isn’t it adds to cultural, social & economic fabric of our Country. This is unique to the world, embrace it I can’t get over it. Oh and to see the pubs and cafes full after the match. My head was paying for it the next day
February 7th 2017 @ 5:32pm
Kevin Harris said | February 7th 2017 @ 5:32pm | ! Report
Great idea. They have a comp in Soccer why AFL? NRL maye follow suit but your nam Greenberg said he wasn’t keen on the idea