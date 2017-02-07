Tom Brady’s jersey stolen after Super Bowl win

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

He may have led his side to a remarkable Super Bowl championship, but Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl jersey has been nicked.

The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, couldn’t find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win.

He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that “someone stole it.”

After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that “someone stole my game jersey.” Kraft told Brady: “You better look online.”

While Brady walked to the team bus, a reporter asked the quarterback if he had recovered the jersey. Brady said he hadn’t and added: “Yeah, it’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

Brady – who has four other Super Bowl-winning jerseys in his closet – has not indicated if he will take police action regarding the stolen jersey. That said, hocking one of the most famous pieces of sports clothing will be difficult for whoever decided to steal it.

The Patriots came back from 28-3 down to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, after taking the game to overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history.