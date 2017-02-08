Australia add even more spin advisors to help Indian tour hopes

Crowd member gets hit trying to catch a six

The Australian cricket team continued to consult widely as they attempt to unlock the secrets of spin bowling on the subcontinent, with two international stars the latest to advise the tourists.

Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath and retired New Zealand player Daniel Vettori have spoken to Australian spinners ahead of the Test tour of India.

They join former England tweaker Monty Panesar, who worked with players at Cricket Australia’s Centre of Excellence in Brisbane, and retired Indian spinner-now-tour consultant Sriram Sridharan as those engaged by Australians.

Star offspinner Nathan Lyon, who was well below his best in Australia’s last subcontinental tour of Sri Lanka, met with Vettori during the BBL season.

“He’s obviously a world-class finger spinner and someone who I looked up to at the start of my career,” Lyon said from Australia’s camp in Dubai.

“He was someone who I could just talk spin bowling with.”

Herath, who dominated with 28 wickets at a average of 12.75 during Australia’s 3-0 Test series loss in Sri Lanka last year, has spoken to fellow left-arm finger spinner Steve O’Keefe.

“I guess the main things you get from those guys is about challenging the batters’ defence,” Australia’s O’Keefe said.

“If you can continually put the ball in the right area, given these conditions will spin more than what we’re used to at home, I think that’ll help us.

“Monty’s obviously had a lot of success in India, so it was great to work with him.

“The keys he talked about was being adaptable. You’re going to get different wickets, albeit they’ll be generally slow and spinning, at times they can play a bit differently.”

The 34-year-old Panesar took 17 wickets in three matches when tourists England beat India in 2012 – the last team to do so in a Test series.

Australia’s struggles with spin in Asia are well known having not won a Test in India since 2004, while their last series victory in Asia came against Sri Lanka in 2011.

They meet the world No.1 home side in Pune for the first Test staring February 23.

Lyon said Australia is in a better position for India than at this point in its preparation for the ill-fated Sri Lankan tour.