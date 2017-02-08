“Bizarre and unbelievable”: Hansen speaks about All Blacks bugging

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says it’s bizarre that a long-serving security consultant has been charged over the listening device found in the team’s Sydney hotel last year.
A 51-year man is due to appear in Waverley Local Court in Sydney on March 21 charged with public mischief.
At the time of the alleged offence, the man was employed as a security consultant, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hansen was taken aback by the news of the arrest.
“Frankly, the charge seems bizarre and unbelievable,” he said.
“It’s very hard to understand. The charged man has worked for the All Blacks, and many other organisations, for a long time and is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us.”
With the matter before the courts, Hansen said it would not be right or proper to make further comment.
The listening device was found in the team’s meeting room at the InterContinental in Double Day last August.
The discovery was revealed on the day of the Bledisloe Cup Test at ANZ Stadium, dominating the build-up ahead of the All Blacks’ 42-8 victory.
February 8th 2017 @ 8:26am
Robert said | February 8th 2017 @ 8:26am | ! Report
Why do the roar articles about this matter leave out that the culprit was an Australian working for an Australian company?, every other article on the internet mentions it
February 8th 2017 @ 8:26am
grapeseed said | February 8th 2017 @ 8:26am | ! Report
*Obligatory disclaimer about pre-judging the issue etc*
The fact that this man has been charged with “public nuisance” and not for a specific offence under state or federal telecommunications acts, makes me wonder whether the purpose of the plant was to justify the continued hire of the security firm or increased charges related to the hire of more sophisticated equipment. This would be the case if the individual charged was also the guy who “found” the device (or one of his colleagues).
This process of self justification is not dissimilar to firemen starting fires, software engineers planting coding faults, or every single consultant ever.
Also, with Higgers recently charged with “being found in a police establishment without a lawful excuse”, I’m wondering whether the Wallabies team doctor is about to get charged with “wearing false teeth without written consent of the King” or some such.
I would be interested to hear what the lawyers out there think about the choice of charge (assuming you can detach your feeder tube from your host’s arteries for a moment to reply). Feel free to send your bill directly to the Roar.
February 8th 2017 @ 8:41am
grapeseed said | February 8th 2017 @ 8:41am | ! Report
Correction – “Public Mischief”
(1) Any person who, by any means, knowingly makes to a police officer any false representation that an act has been, or will be, done or that any event has occurred, or will occur, which act or event as so represented is such as calls for an investigation by a police officer, shall be liable on conviction before the Local Court to imprisonment for 12 months, or to a fine of 50 penalty units, or both.
(2) For the purposes of subsection (1), a person shall be deemed to make a representation to a police officer if the person makes the representation to any other person and the nature of the representation reasonably requires that other person to communicate it to a police officer and that person does so communicate it.