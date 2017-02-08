James Pattinson all set for first-class return for Victoria

Finch: 'I'd do it again'

At long last, Test quick James Pattinson will resume his first-class cricket career this week in the table-topping Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia.

And the reviews are in on the Victorian speed merchant, who has spent 12 months out of the frame after breaking down last February on Australia’s tour of New Zealand.

“He’s fast,” Bushrangers coach Andrew McDonald said.

“The report from the assistant coach David Hussey was that he’s bowling fast … fast outswing. It’s great to see him back out there.”

McDonald confirmed the 26-year-old would be part of his XI to confront the Redbacks, beginning Friday.

On Wednesday Pattinson revealed the gamble he took 12 months ago for the national side.

“I had a stressie (fracture) in my foot in that Test series,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have played but we had the chance to go No.1.

“We already had (Mitchell) Starc out so it was a bit of a risk going in there.

“Because I didn’t have much cricket going into it, my back sort of gave way.

“I wasn’t in a good place at that time (but) it was good to win that Test series and become No.1. It didn’t last very long.”

It’s been a long road back for Pattinson, who has as many injuries on his cricketing CV as he does five-wicket hauls.

Stress fractures in his back and foot, as well as a torn side resulted in time on the sidelines even before this year-long lay-off, which has led Pattinson to lengthen his rehabilitation.

He’s now laser-focused on contributing for Victoria, with a possible stint in English cricket, and a firm goal in mind.

“I’ve had that taste of Test cricket and it’s what drives you through the hard times,” he said.

“I’d love to be fit and ready to go for the Ashes next summer.

“But I’m just looking forward to getting out there (this week).”

At the Adelaide Oval, he’ll be “three or four” kilograms lighter than his last bowling weight – the result of a pre-season largely spent away from the gym and on the running track.

After proving himself in club cricket, the Big Bash and with Victoria’s second XI, Pattinson said he would bowl without restrictions against the Redbacks.

“That was one of the things I didn’t want, coming into a game, having restrictions,” he said.

“I’m definitely not going in underdone which is a good thing for me … they’re coming out really well.”