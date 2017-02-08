London calling for the Wolfpack to boost rugby league

A significant moment for the game of rugby league will occur at New River Stadium in early March, when the semi-professional London Skolars host the first transatlantic professional sports team, the Toronto Wolfpack.

The shiny, new Wolfpack will arrive full of confidence as they begin what they believe is a quick transit stop in the third tier before moving up to match it with the ‘big boys’ in Super League.

“Success for us in 2017 will be a competition title and promotion and hopefully by 2022 we will have a Super League title under our belt,” said Wolfpack Founder and CEO Eric Perez.

“I believe that our inclusion will make the game more popular in places like London as well.”

London general manager Jac Davies agrees that Toronto may have a positive influence on a city that has proved a tough nut to crack for rugby league administrators:

“We are incredibly excited to be hosting this historic occasion. We are hoping the event will raise the profile of London rugby league as well as the Rugby Football League’s (RFL’s) new pastures in North America.”

So why has the capital never fully embraced the game of rugby league when they have had a team, the London Broncos, that spent 19 seasons in Super League before being relegated?

In 2016, the average home attendance for the Broncos was 830 people in the Tier 2 Championship, while in Tier 3, the Skolars had an average of 398 people turn up to New River Stadium.

In contrast, the Wolfpack are reporting 3000 season ticket holders at this stage and predicting an average crowd of between 5000 and 7000 for 2017 home games.

“Londoners are spoilt for choice when it comes to entertainment, before you even get to sport,” Davies explains.

“Rugby union has seen several clubs move away from the city in recent years.

“The lack of permanence in rugby league by the London Broncos, who have moved and changed names frequently in the past, may also be a factor.

“Skolars are growing and trying to change that perception, having always played at New River and been known as the Skolars,” Davies says of the club’s professional life, which began in 2003.

“The club has a unique soul and I am sure it will captivate many more fans in the years to come.”

London Skolars began its amateur existence as the Student Rugby League Old Boys in 1995, and the club is still deeply involved with higher education, running a partnership program with Barnet and Southgate college.

“This is something we are immensely proud of. A lot of our player development pathway students are converted to professional players,” Davies says.

“Not all make it but we are happy that all have a good education at the end of the program whatever happens.

“We are looking at the long term. The majority of our players are Londoners, we have a thriving youth and community program and we see a very bright future for rugby league in London without having to look north for players and supporters.”

Despite there being teams from the Midlands, South England, Wales and France in the RFL’s professional divisions, a perception remains with many Londoners that rugby league is the ‘northern game’.

Perez believes the Wolfpack can help change this.

“There are historical prejudices in England about the game. Once we are are successful and the rest of the world embraces it they might stop being so snobby about rugby league,” Perez says.

“At this stage we have more season ticket holders than both London clubs put together.

“I am sure the Round 1 game at New River Stadium will be a sellout and I believe at least half of the crowd will be Toronto fans.”

Davies also hinted at a possible sell out at the 5000-capacity stadium.

“Ticket sales are unprecedented at this stage. There is a lot of interest in this game for obvious reasons,” the Skolars GM says.

“We have done a lot of work on our marketing and sales functions during the off season.”

Skolars, who have a dual registration agreement with the London Broncos, have ambitions to move upwards albeit in a slower, steadier manner than their Canadian opponents.

“Why not a Super League berth for the Skolars,” Davies exclaims.

“We do believe in sustained and organic growth however. That said, we won’t be sitting on our hands. We will always compete for promotion whether that be from League One or the Championship.”

Toronto and London are important cities for future of rugby league development. The success of their different approaches will become apparent over the next few seasons.

The next big test for both clubs will be Saturday, March 4, at New River Stadium in London. Game commences at 3pm.

I have my ticket.