Roar LIVE: First impressions of AFLW and which modified sports do you love/hate?

The inaugural AFLW kicked off last weekend to unprecedented crowds, record-breaking TV ratings and huge community enthusiasm.

But with plenty of highlights, lowlights and controversy, the games predictably polarised public opinion.

What were your first impressions of Round 1, and is the future bright for the league, or a flash in the pan?

(Bonus points if you can turn your impressions into a single, catchy, Roar-worthy headline)

Next up, it seems no sport is safe from the ravages of modernity – Twenty20 cricket, Rugby 7s/10s, Nitro Athletics, Zero-Gravity Weightlifting (disclaimer: may not be a thing), just to name a few.

We’ve seen experiments so successful that they’ve caused paradigmatic shifts in the game, and we’ve also seen irredeemable flops that we pray are banished from the sporting landscape forever.

So which modified codes have you fallen in love with, and which ones fill you with a burning rage?

