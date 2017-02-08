Shanghai Shenhua FC vs Brisbane Roar: Asian Champions League qualifying live scores, blog

Brisbane Roar will travel to Shanghai to play one of the world’s highest-spending clubs, Shanghai Shenhua, with the winner securing a spot in the prestigious Asian Champions League. Join The Roar from 10:45pm (AEDT) for live scores.

In the A-League last Friday night, Brisbane had chances to snatch a win against league leaders Sydney FC. Yet instead, they came away with their second home draw against the Sky Blues for the season, with neither team managing a score.

Surprisingly, coach John Aloisi opted for a full-strength team against Sydney, reaping rewards as Brisbane solidified their third spot in the A-League ladder.

Marquee winger and Socceroo Tommy Oar was influential, spearheading the Roar’s splendid counter-attacks and creating a number of chances. Fellow winger Brandon Borrello has been pivotal recently, having a hand in each of the Roar’s last three wins.

His run of form has included a match-winning assist in Wellington and a sensational four-goal haul against Global FC in the previous qualifying round of the ACL.

Borrello has been in the right place at the right time of late, and he is becoming a dangerous young attacker, averaging two clear cut chances created a match.

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua will have their first real test of the year as they prepare to kick-start their season with an ACL group stage berth.

Shanghai has prepared for the match with a friendly against an Australian opponent in Sydney United 58 – a semi-professional team from Sydney – beating them 3-0 at the Hongkou Football Stadium.

Big-money recruit Carlos Tevez made his first appearance for Shenhua, scoring a spectacular goal from distance in his side’s win. The threat of Tevez in behind is well known, with the three-time English Premier League winner using his exceptional pace and strength to fight for the ball against the last line of defence and in the box.

Brisbane is well-equipped for Tevez as central defenders Luke Devere and Jade North possess an adequate amount of pace and brute strength. It would definitely be the greatest challenge faced by both defenders, but having maintained a top three spot in the A-League against some of its best ever crop of attackers, Carlos Tevez will be just another assignment for the experienced defenders.

Prediction

The match holds the exact same amount of importance for both teams, and it is sure to be an enticing encounter.

I’m predicting the Shanghai Shenhua to reign supreme and Carlos Tevez to score in his first competitive match for his new side.

Make sure to join The Roar for live scores from 10:45pm (AEDT).