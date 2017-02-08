Unlikely leader Darius Boyd named as Brisbane’s 2017 captain

Darius Boyd has completed a remarkable transformation after being unveiled as Brisbane NRL captain for 2017 on Wednesday.

The Broncos website confirmed the appointment after the club called an 1130 AEDT press conference to make a special announcement on Wednesday.

Boyd, 29, had been tipped to take over from retired skipper Corey Parker after making an impressive return to Brisbane – and the NRL.

Boyd failed to finish the 2014 season with Newcastle after seeking treatment for depression.

And soon after relocating to Brisbane in 2015 where he started his stellar career nine years earlier, Boyd suffered a serious Achilles pre-season injury.

However, Boyd went on to emerge as a leader at the NRL club.

Boyd – who had featured in Brisbane’s 2006 title win – helped the Broncos make the 2015 NRL grand final, which they lost in golden point extra-time to North Queensland.

He then hit career best form in 2016, making the No.1 Test and Queensland State of Origin jersey his own.

“To be honest this is a day that I never thought would come along,” Boyd said in a Broncos statement.

“If you would have told me a decade ago that I would captain the Brisbane Broncos I would have said you didn’t know what you were talking about.

“But now the time has come I feel very honoured to be given this role, and aim to do my very best to live up to the legacies of the captains that have come before me.”

Boyd began his career at Brisbane (2006-08), won the 2010 premiership with the Dragons (2009-11) and moved to Newcastle (2012-14) before returning to Brisbane – all under coach Wayne Bennett.

“Darius has never made a bigger impact on the field than he does today, and that is also true for what he does off the field,” said Broncos CEO Paul White.

“His work ethic and leadership are widely admired here at the Broncos, and Darius has been on a journey that has brought him to this point.

“We are very proud that he started his career at this club and now finds himself as the captain of the Broncos.

“We will support his leadership in every way possible, and wish him and his family congratulations on this wonderful honour.”