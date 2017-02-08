Vale Joost van der Westhuizen, the player who made me cry

Joost van der Westhuizen tragically died this week, after his lengthy and stoic battle with motor neurone disease. He was a mere 45 years old.

The dignity, courage and generosity of spirt the champion halfback exhibited in his finals days captured the hearts of many people around the world, even those with no interest in rugby.

A Life of Two Halves is one of the most moving films ever made. Its power could reduce even the most naive and dour individual into a blubbering mess.

When van der Westhuizen was at the peak of his rugby career, I was a young, rabid All Blacks supporter, who took losing to heart. Van der Westhuizen often reduced me to a blubbering miss.

Joost was the best player on the opposite side – he was bloody good and I didn’t like it.

How could this weedy midget haul down the mighty Jonah Lomu three times in the 1995 World Cup final? Why couldn’t the All Black forwards stop that perfect pass to Joel Stransky?

89 Tests, 38 tries. When will this guy go away?

Was van der Westhuizen the greatest scrum-half ever? This is a superfluous debate, but one thing is undeniable: he was everything a rugby player should be, regardless of position.

Joost van der Westhuizen was smart and skilful, fast and fearless. He was a leader who made those around him better.

The footage below shows the last 15 minutes of a 1998 Test match between the All Blacks and the Springboks, illustrating Joost at his imperial best. The Springboks are down 23-5, yet rally to win, with their No.9 the chief architect of the improbable comeback.

In the 67th minute, van der Westhuizen flashes in for the first of three Springbok tries. Look at the sudden anticipation for the gap. Look at the subtle dummy which fools three possible tacklers. Look at the searing burst of pace. This single moment of brilliance changes the course of the entire match.

In the 69th minute, Henry Honiball breaks the All Black line. The defence isn’t flash, but the quality of the pass by van der Westhuizen is top class, hitting the South African first-five flat on the chest, giving him amble time to engineer multiple attacking options.

Fast forward to the 76th minute and the Springboks are hard on defence. There is a scramble to pull down Justin Marshall, and who is hanging on to Marshall’s legs when a turnover is affected?

In the 77th minute, the Springboks win the scrum ten metres out from their own line. The New Zealand defence is swarming, but two key plays by van der Westhuizen improve South African’s field position. First there is the risky switch to Honiball to create space, then, among congestion, van der Westhuizen scraps outside the 22 where a penalty is eventually won.

It’s his work off the ball which is so essential, too. The positive body language, the constant chat, the marshalling of his forwards into the right direction.

Quite simply, this is the work of a rugby genius.

That day in 1998 I was 12 years old and I cried. The All Blacks lost.

In 1995, I was nine years old and I cried. The All Blacks lost.

This week I am 30 years old and I cried. Rugby has lost one of its giants, a man I eventually grew to admire immensely for his prodigious talent and fight.

Joost van der Westhuizen, what a pain.

Joost van der Westhuizen, what a player.

R.I.P. Kampioen.