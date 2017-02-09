Reds not giving up on A-League season just yet

Adelaide United coach Guillermo Amor says it’s hard.

His in-form defender Ben Garrucio says it’s disheartening.

But despite mounting losses, both refuse to give up on Adelaide making a late charge towards the A-League finals.

On the surface, it appears fanciful – the Reds are last, with just two wins, ahead of Friday night’s home match against fifth-placed Perth Glory.

Amor’s outfit is 10 points adrift of sixth spot. They have scored a league-low 15 goals in 18 games, with the worst scoring conversion rate and shooting accuracy in the competition.

But scratch the surface, and Amor believes Adelaide’s season – and title defence – is not lost just yet.

“The team need and deserve a better result,” Amor said on Thursday.

“I’m sure the team and the players, we don’t stop.

“We lose but we won’t stop. We work and we try more and we want to win more and tomorrow is an opportunity for this.”

Adelaide’s misfiring attack is an obvious problem but Amor refuses to lay any blame.

“When you don’t win, the problem is general,” he said.

“To say that it’s here or here – you win as a team and lose as a team.”

Garrucio, one of Adelaide’s shining lights in a bleak season, concurs.

“It’s collective … it’s everyone, it’s the whole team,” he said on Thursday.

Garrucio said Adelaide’s playing group coveted a win against Perth, believing it could trigger a late run.

“That is why we play, because we want to win and we want to enjoy our football,” he said.

“As bad as it is for everyone else around and for the fans, it’s also disheartening for us to go out there and lose.

“We have been very unlucky …we’ve had more shots in most of the games.

“But it’s one of those things when you get one win, the momentum can take you on – it’s crazy what one win can do.”

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Reds are undefeated in their past six home games against Perth (four wins, two draws).

* Perth have four players in this season’s top 20 goalscorers Andy Keogh (8), Adam Taggart (8), Diego Castro (6) and Nebojsa Marinkovic (4).

* Adelaide’s only multiple goalscorers this season – Henrique (3) and Sergi Guardiola (3) – are no longer at the club.