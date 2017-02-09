India vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 1 live scores

It will be a battle of sub-continental rivals when giants India host the less-fancied but gritty Bangladesh at Hyderabad, looking for their first Test victory over the powerhouse. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 1 from 3pm (AEDT).

The improvement of Bangladesh over the last couple of years has been second to none, the former minnows of the cricketing world competing in most matches they play, particualrly when at home or in suitable conditions.

Despite not getting a stack of opportunities to play cricket, their series against England at the end of last year, as they pinched a Test from the tourists was the culmination of their monster turnaround.

While they had very little success in a longer tour of New Zealand to open 2017, not winning a match away from home, they did compete more often than not and get into matches, making a battle out of it. New Zealand didn’t have it all their own way, and the Tigers would have had a historic victory if not for a batting collapse.

The Tigers still have a long way to go to be able to compete in series and win them, but their improvement has been out of sight and playing their local rivals in suitable conditions is a big step in achieving that.

Even though this is only a one-match ‘series’, it’s got plenty riding on it for Bangladesh who at the very least want to make India work for it. The key for the tourists will be young spinner Mehedi Hasan, who tore England in half during the Test series last year.

The other men who need to stand up for the Tigers and get others to follow are captain and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored plenty of runs in their last tour and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who hit a double century against New Zealand.

As for the Indians, there isn’t as much riding on a match like this. Again a team they should beat comfortably, regardless of the conditions the biggest threat seems to be complacency.

Despite that, they have a massive four-match series coming up against Australia. While it’s one they will be confident of getting the better of, this serves as a good warm-up match for India.

The hosts are coming off some big Test wins, with Virat Kohli’s men playing plenty of cricket in recent times. They capped off last year with back-to-back victories over New Zealand and England, doing plenty of damage in limited-overs cricket.

The key for the hosts, as per the normal situation, is Virat Kohli. At the same time, they will be hoping others in their order stand up and score big, as the lack of reliable contributors among the rest of the batting order has been one of their most regular headaches.

Prediction

It’s hard to see India losing the match, but it won’t be as comfortable as most think with the Tigers putting up a big fight.

India in a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Day 1 from 3pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.