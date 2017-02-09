Jones is great for rugby: Wales assistant

Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards has described Eddie Jones as “great for rugby” ahead of the Six Nations Nations showdown with England in Cardiff.

On Saturday Wales can stop reigning champions England claiming their 16th successive Test victory.

But England boss Jones claimed earlier this week that he does not understand why England have appeared “petrified” of playing Wales away from home.

He also said that Welsh fans can throw daffodils at his players on Saturday, and Wales defence specialist Edwards has welcomed Jones’ approach to what is traditionally a full-blown contest.

Asked about the “petrified” claim, Edwards said: “I think that is just another way of Eddie throwing down a challenge to his players.

“It’s smart coaching. He is a clever bloke is Eddie. It’s great for the game. You want characters in the game.

“You’ve seen it in the past with football managers like Brian Clough, people like that. They were a bit outspoken, weren’t they?

“It’s good for the game and good for you guys (the media) as well.

“Are there daffodils around this time of year? I don’t know. It feels a bit cold for daffodils!”

Edwards confirmed No.8 Taulupe Faletau will be available. The Bath forward has not played since suffering a knee injury on Christmas Eve, thus missing last weekend’s 33-7 victory over Italy in Rome.

Wales interim head coach Rob Howley is due to name his starting line-up on Thursday, with five-eighth Dan Biggar, wing George North and lock Luke Charteris all fitness concerns.

Biggar went off at halftime in Rome after taking a blow to the ribs, while North suffered a dead leg but played on and scored a late breakaway try.

Charteris, though, did not travel to Italy as he continued his recovery from a fractured hand.

“We are giving them as long as possible to make the game,” Edwards said.

“With George, it is a dead leg. He had really bad bruising on his leg, and we are going to give him as long as possible.

“Taulupe will be available for selection, and we have just got to wait for Luke.”

If Biggar is ruled out, then Sam Davies, who replaced him at the Stadio Olimpico with impressive effect, will be favourite to take over in the No.10 shirt.