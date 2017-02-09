 

Man charged over bug denies involvement

    The Australian security consultant charged by police after the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks’ hotel in Sydney has angrily denied any involvement in its placement.

    Adrian Gard, a 51-year-old director of the security company Bodyguards International, is due to appear in Sydney’s Waverly District Court on March 21 to answer a charge of public mischief. The charge does not imply Gard placed the listening device, but he is alleged to have misled police during their investigation.

    The device was discovered in a chair in the team room of the All Blacks’ hotel prior to their Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia in Sydney last August.

    In his first public statement since the charge was announced, Gard told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph he would defend his reputation and “the truth will come out in the end.”

