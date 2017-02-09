Predicted heatwave forces shift in A-League fixture

The widespread Australian heatwave predicted from tomorrow has forced Football Federation Australia to reschedule the Round 19 A-League match between Newcastle and the Melbourne Victory.

With temperatures expected to reach 34 degrees at the scheduled kick-off time on Saturday, the league said it had a duty of care to the players under its heat policy.

“Today’s forecast leaves no doubt that the conditions on Saturday in Newcastle will be significantly above the thresholds we have in place under the FFA heat policy so we have made the decision to move the Newcastle v Melbourne Victory match to Monday night,” the A-League’s Greg O’Rourke said.

The FFA heat policy states that matches should be delayed or postponed once the temperature exceeds 28 degrees.

Good to see FFA be proactive in redcheduling #NEWvMVC. Never an ideal situation, but doing so well in advance is best for all parties. — Chris Hearn (@_ChrisHearn) February 9, 2017

The match will now kick-off at 7:50 (AEDT) on Monday February 13 at Newcatle’s McDonald Jones Stadium.

“Taking into consideration the obvious player welfare concerns as well as the need to give players, teams and fans the best possible opportunity to plan for the match, moving the match to Monday night is the only decision we could make,” O’Rourke said.

“We have spoken to both clubs who have welcomed the decision.”

All other Round 19 fixtures will, at this stage go ahead as scheduled.