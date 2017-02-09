Spygate: How bizarre

To be sung to the tune of OMC’s ‘How Bizarre’:

Brother Kieran’s in the back, gaffer Hansen’s in the front

Cruisin’ down the lobby to meeting room AB One

Something feels strange under a player’s behind

He feels around the chair to see what he can find

A bump in the cushion which they cut with disbelieving eyes

What’s that a bug? There’s been a spy!

How bizarre

How bizarre, how bizarre

They sit on it for days staying quiet en masse

As Bledisloe two approaches a little too fast

On the eve of the match there’s whispers to a journo flunkey

Spygate explodes the next day to send fans a-chatter like monkeys

How bizarre

How bizarre, how bizarre

Ooh, baby (Ooh, baby)

It’s making Cheika crazy (It’s making him crazy)

Everytime he looks around

Everytime he looks around (Everytime he looks around)

Everytime he looks around

It’s in his face

The Wallaby coach roars up after his team gets clobbered down

Ranting at the injustice of the untimely leak all over town

TV news and camera, there’s choppers after the spy

Marines, police, reporters ask where, for and why

Cheika yells, “Nuthin’ to do with us” Hansen asked why he sat on

And didn’t come out early or wait till the game had been and gone

Then the news 6 months later that had spygate back in lights

The spy was the AB’s bodyguard and he’s just been read his rights

How bizarre

How bizarre, how bizarre

Ooh, baby (Ooh, baby)

It’s making Hansen crazy (It’s making him crazy)

Everytime he looks around

Everytime he looks around (Everytime he looks around)

Everytime he looks around

It’s in his face