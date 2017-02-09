 

Spygate: How bizarre

Matt Porter Roar Pro

By , Matt Porter is a Roar Pro

    To be sung to the tune of OMC’s ‘How Bizarre’:

    Brother Kieran’s in the back, gaffer Hansen’s in the front
    Cruisin’ down the lobby to meeting room AB One
    Something feels strange under a player’s behind
    He feels around the chair to see what he can find
     A bump in the cushion which they cut with disbelieving eyes
     What’s that a bug? There’s been a spy! 

    How bizarre
    How bizarre, how bizarre

    They sit on it for days staying quiet en masse
     As Bledisloe two approaches a little too fast
     On the eve of the match there’s whispers to a journo flunkey
     Spygate explodes the next day to send fans a-chatter like monkeys

      How bizarre
    How bizarre, how bizarre

    Ooh, baby (Ooh, baby)
    It’s making Cheika crazy (It’s making him crazy)
    Everytime he looks around
    Everytime he looks around (Everytime he looks around)
    Everytime he looks around
    It’s in his face

    The Wallaby coach roars up after his team gets clobbered down
     Ranting at the injustice of the untimely leak all over town
     TV news and camera, there’s choppers after the spy  
    Marines, police, reporters ask where, for and why
    Cheika yells, “Nuthin’ to do with us” Hansen asked why he sat on
     And didn’t come out early or wait till the game had been and gone
     Then the news 6 months later that had spygate back in lights
     The spy was the AB’s bodyguard and he’s just been read his rights

      How bizarre
    How bizarre, how bizarre

    Ooh, baby (Ooh, baby)
    It’s making Hansen crazy (It’s making him crazy)
    Everytime he looks around
    Everytime he looks around (Everytime he looks around)
    Everytime he looks around
    It’s in his face

