Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores

Ladder leaders Sydney FC welcome the Wellington Phoenix to Allianz Stadium as they look to extend their A-League unbeaten run. Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) for live scores.

Sydney FC has gone from strength to strength this season, conceding just eight goals in 2016-17 – 13 less than their nearest rivals. Their resolute defence continues to be the key to their title tilt.

The Phoenix, on the other hand, find themselves languishing in eighth place. They missed an opportunity to rise into the top six last weekend, with a 3-1 loss at home to the Western Sydney Wanderers.

If they can somehow come up with a result against a fancied Sydney side, it could go a long way towards getting their season back on track.

The Sky Blues are nine points clear at the summit of the A-League and it looks as though there will be no stopping them, and the same applies to this game.

The ‘Nix will need to dig deep and deliver a level of football which we haven’t seen from them this year if they’re to pull off one of the upsets of the season.

Sydney FC has the wood over Wellington historically, having won three and drawn two of the last six matches between the two sides.

In team news, the Sky Blues welcome back fullback Michael Zullo from suspension while youngsters Aaron Calver and George Blackwood also join the squad for this clash at the expense of the suspended Brandon O’Neill and the dropped George Timotheou.

For the ‘Nix, Dylan Fox, Hamish Watson and Adam Parkhouse all return to the fold while Shane Smeltz will miss out on facing his old side due to a one-match suspension.

It also will be interesting to see how the Allianz surface holds up following last weekend’s Sydney sevens.

Prediction

It’s really a matter of how far for Sydney FC this season. They’ve got the personnel and the game plan, and the ‘Nix will surely struggle to break down the league’s best defence in the absence of Shane Smeltz.

Sydney FC 3-0 Wellington Phoenix

Join The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT) on Thursday night for live scores.