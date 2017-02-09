The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 19

Another week of football in Australia, and with it comes another week – the 19th, in fact – of our A-League expert tips and predictions.

Last week was a moderate one for our panel, with no-one getting every match wrong but no-one able to predict any more than three of the five matches.

As I was one of those lucky tipsters to go three for five, I’ve climbed back to the top of the leaderboard alongside Vas on 48 points. The Crowd is next on 41, followed by Mike and Matt (both 39) and Janek (37).

This week sees Sydney FC start things off for the week once again, this time against the Phoenix on Thursday night, before Adelaide host the Glory on Friday. Both Melbourne teams are in action on Saturday, the Victory against Newcastle and City against Brisbane, before the Wanderers wrap things up against the Mariners.

As always, be sure to lend your voice to The Crowd in the form below to help every Roarer out-tip the experts. Voting closes at 4pm (AEDT) on Thursday, so make sure you check back after then to see the final results.

On to the tips!

Sydney FC, Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory, Draw, Draw

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix

Sydney FC. When will Sydney FC trip up? They came close in Brisbane last weekend, but a Thursday night home fixture against an erratic Phoenix might work in the Sky Blues’ favour. They should take all three points from this one.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Glory. This has been the season from hell for the Reds, whose title defence has been nothing short of shambolic. They’re low on personnel and morale – something the visitors from Perth should use to their full advantage.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

Victory. The Jets put up a decent fight in Perth last weekend, but they come up against a Victory side buoyed by a dramatic Melbourne derby win. The visitors will hope to use that to their advantage in what could be a tricky encounter.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

Draw. Will City have enough personnel to put on the park? Will the Roar be fatigued from their ACL exploits in Shanghai? This is perhaps the most interesting clash of the round, and it could end in stalemate at AAMI Park.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners

Draw. It feels like an eternity since the Wanderers have played at Spotless Stadium, and they probably won’t relish a difficult-looking Sunday night showdown with the Mariners. The hosts are the draw specialists of the A-League and that trend is likely to continue here.

Sydney FC, Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar, Central Coast Mariners

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix

Sydney. Every time I think Sydney will slip up, they don’t. I now believe they may well get this unbeaten season done, and I certainly believe they’ll beat Wellington.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Perth. Eugene Galekovic’s four-week absence is a huge blow for the struggling Reds. It would have been tough enough keeping out the Glory – a task too difficult now.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. After the spite-night Melbourne derby, Victory will be happy to face the Jets. They’ll win and win well.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

Brisbane. Will City have any players to put on the park for this one? They’re missing loads through suspension – and even though the Roar will be coming off their draining trip to China, I think they’ll do the business against the under-strength City.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners

Mariners. Tipping an upset here – the Mariners have won back-to-back games, and I’ve got a feeling they can make it a hat-trick of wins against a Wanderers side who’ve only won once at home this season.

Sydney FC, Draw, Draw, Brisbane Roar, Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney FC, Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory, Draw, Draw

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix

Sydney. Sydney FC missed a chance to extend their lead after last week’s stalemate against Brisbane, but they return home against the struggling Phoenix. Wellington have not tasted victory since mid-January, and a visit to the unbeaten leaders doesn’t bode well for a side already susceptible on its travels.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Perth. At home, Adelaide will fancy their chances of beating a Perth team that struggles on the road. Yet their campaign has belied any feeling the champions can gain any positives from an otherwise horrific season. Perth sit in fifth spot and can create distance from the Wanderers, Newcastle or the Phoenix if they can leave South Australia with three points.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. A much-needed win in the derby last week ended a poor mini-run for the Victory and has helped them almost entrench second place, and even narrow Sydney FC’s gap at the top. Travelling to the Jets will be a testing follow-up to find out if the Victory can present any chance of disturbing Sydney FC’s otherwise flawless season.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

Draw. City cruelled themselves a chance to climb away from the edge of the top six by losing last week in the derby. As such, this game against Brisbane takes an extra proportion, with four sides only trailing by nine points. The swings and roundabouts of the season are even more telling at this latter stage, and both teams will be inclined to attack, yet they both may cancel each other out.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners

Draw. After a season where home fortunes have been modest at best, any late affinity with Homebush would come most welcome to the Wanderers, as they may yet find themselves battling for a finals spot. The Mariners themselves started last round with a win, and given the Wanderers’ home struggles, they may fancy leaving with three points. With so much at stake for the Wanderers, desperation for the points may come more from them.

Sydney FC, Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory, Brisbane Roar, Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix

Sydney. At home against an inconsistent Wellington side, the Sky Blues should have no problems whatsoever in getting the job done here.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Perth. It would have been a tough ask to tip Adelaide here even if they had a full squad, but with Eugene Galekovic out, it’s impossible to go past the Glory.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. The Victory have as good a claim to being the second-best side in the comp as any, and although a trip to Newcastle has been a difficult one for some, they should be too good for the Jets.

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar

Brisbane. With City hit hard by suspensions and injuries, the Roar have the perfect opportunity to steal three points on the road.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners

Wanderers. Both sides are coming off impressive last outings, but I’ll take the Wanderers in this one, hoping they can put together a good performance at Spotless.

Round 19 Mike Matt Janek Vas Daniel The Crowd SYD v WEL SYD SYD SYD SYD SYD ??? ADL v PER PER PER Draw PER PER ??? NEW v MVC MVC MVC Draw MVC MVC ??? MLC v BRI Draw BRI BRI Draw BRI ??? WSW v CCM Draw CCM WSW Draw WSW ??? Last week 1 3 2 2 3 3 Total 39 39 37 48 48 41