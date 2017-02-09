 

WATCH: Skipper scores 113 runs in dominant performance

Club Roar Roar Guru

By , Club Roar is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    It was a performance to remember for first-grade captain James McNeil of the Melbourne University Cricket Club as he brought up his maiden ton.

    McNeil’s bucket-load of boundaries were too much to handle for Northcote, as he worked his way to 94.

    He then pulled off the spectacular by hitting a six to achieve the impressive maiden ton.

    The skipper did not stop there, adding 13 runs to his total before the opposition were able to get him out.

    This wonderful batting display from McNeil helped bring his side to victory over the Northcote Cricket Club.

    Club Roar
    Club Roar

    Club Roar is a new initiative aimed at promoting great sportspeople and sporting clubs – we’re not about the professionals, we’re interested in everyday people playing for the love of their chosen sport.

    If you've filmed a great moment that you'd like to see featured on Club Roar, send it to us!

    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.