WATCH: Skipper scores 113 runs in dominant performance

It was a performance to remember for first-grade captain James McNeil of the Melbourne University Cricket Club as he brought up his maiden ton.

McNeil’s bucket-load of boundaries were too much to handle for Northcote, as he worked his way to 94.

He then pulled off the spectacular by hitting a six to achieve the impressive maiden ton.

The skipper did not stop there, adding 13 runs to his total before the opposition were able to get him out.

This wonderful batting display from McNeil helped bring his side to victory over the Northcote Cricket Club.