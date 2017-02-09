WATCH: Was the umpire right to call this a no ball?

A controversial call in a match between the Emu Plains 1sts and the Glenmore Park Redbacks has divided cricket fans on what is the correct call.

The bowler for Emu Plains 1sts lobbed a full-toss that took out a bail, but the delivery was ruled a no-ball as it was deemed to be above the waist. It is difficult to determine from the replays if the ball was lower or higher than waist height.

The official laws state:

Dangerous and unfair bowling

(b) Bowling of high full pitched balls

(i) Any delivery, other than a slow paced one, which passes or would have passed on the full above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease is to be deemed dangerous and unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker.

(ii) (ii) A slow delivery which passes or would have passed on the full above shoulder height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease is to be deemed dangerous and unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury on the striker.

After watching the video, where do you stand on this call? Did the umpire make the correct call or should the batsman be out by the taking of a wicket?