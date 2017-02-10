Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It was a mixed bag last weekend, with Big Duke going close, while Liapari scraped in to get the job done.



Here are my five bets for the weekend.

Bet 1: Each-way – Randwick race two number 9 – D’Beak

You can do much worse than start the day with having a flutter each way on this horse at around the $13 mark. He has been really good this time in for the Joseph/Jones yard.

1800m at Randwick will feel like a real slog for his competitors, whereas this horse is proven at 2000m with decent weight on his back. He won’t know himself with only 51kg and he should nearly be the favourite, not at $13.

Bet 2: Each-way – Randwick Race four number 3 – Junction

I’ll be very interested to see how this bloke will measure up here. He debuted on his home track at the Gold Coast off the back of a sharp trial win where the form out of that has been outstanding.

He was a bit tardy to begin with and took some time to wind up, but once he did, gee he was good through the line. I can certainly entertain the idea of backing him at $21.

Bet 3: Win – Caulfield race five number 1 – Jennifer Lynn

I’m pretty confident this filly can get the job done here. She resumed down the straight at Flemington where she had a lovely run and looked to travel well before her jockey Brad Rawiller clicked her up, but she was no match late for the swooper, Navagio.

She runs well at Caulfield and has the run under the belt now, plus jockey Damian Lane has a really good recent record on Darren Weir-trained runners.

Bet 4: Each-way – Caulfield race eight number 1 – Tally

I’ll be very interested to see how this horse resumes. He ran quite well during spring, highlighted by a third to star stablemate Hartnell in the Turnbull Stakes (2000m). He then failed in the Caulfield Cup before running gamely behind Oceanographer in the Lexus Stakes.

His latest jump out was solid and first up at the mile indicates he’s forward enough to sprint well fresh.

Bet 5: All-up win – Winx (Randwick R6)/Chautauqua (Caulfield R6)/Arki (Doomben R2)/Saturday Affair (Morphettville R1)

No need to justify Winx.

Chautuauqa is one of the best sprinters in the world, and if he is anywhere near right, he should be doing a number on them. His trial at Rosehill was very good.

I’m surprised $3.50 was on offer for Arki, because he is the horse with upside and he’s facing scrubbers. He should be $2.50, perhaps shorter.

Saturday Affair absolutely spanked them last start over 1800m and she will love the 2000m. She only has to repeat her efforts from her last start to win.