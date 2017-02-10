 

Brisbane Global Rugby Tens start time: Date, venue, full draw, TV guide

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 ,

1 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, in its inaugural season is a two-day event, held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane which gets underway on Saturday, February 11 at 1pm (AEDT) – 12pm (AEST).

    The Tens have never been attempted before, but they promise to bring an exciting weekend of rugby to Brisbane. The Sevens, which utilise national teams have had plenty of success right around the globe, however the Tens take in club teams.

    14 teams, which are made up by all of those from Australia and New Zealand in the Super Rugby competition, along with the Samoan national team, Japanese champions the Wild Knights, the Blue Bulls and superpower French club RC Toulon has been included in the competition.

    The sides have been divided into four groups, with each team to play three matches over Saturday and Sunday morning, before the finals take place on Sunday afternoon.

    All the Brisbane Tens squads

    Tournament pools

    Pool A: Melbourne Rebels, Chiefs, Wild Knights, New South Wales Waratahs
    Pool B: Queensland Reds, Blues, Manu Samoa, Crusaders
    Pool C: Brumbies, Highlanders, Blue Bulls
    Pool D: Western Force, Hurricanes, RC Toulon

    Full tournament draw

    Day 1 – Saturday February 11

    Match no. Time (AEST) Team 1 Team 2
    1 12:00 PM Rebels Chiefs
    2 12:28 PM Wild Knights Waratahs
    3 12:56 PM Reds Blues
    4 1:29 PM Bulls Force
    5 1:57 PM Brumbies Highlanders
    6 2:30 PM Samoa Crusaders
    7 3:33 PM Rebels Wild Knights
    8 4:01 PM Force Hurricanes
    9 4:33 PM Chiefs Waratahs
    10 5:01 PM Brumbies Toulon
    11 6:00 PM Reds Crusaders
    12 6:28 PM Blues Samoa
    13 7:00 PM Highlanders Hurricanes
    14 7:28 PM Brumbies Bulls
    15 7:56 PM Force Toulon

    Day 2 – Sunday Februrary 12

    Match no. Time (AEST) Team 1 Team 2
    16 10:00 AM Rebels Waratahs
    17 10:27 AM Chiefs Wild Knights
    18 10:54 AM Reds Samoa
    19 11:22 AM Blues Crusaders
    20 11:50 AM Hurricanes Toulon
    21 12:17 PM Highlanders Bulls
    QF 1 12:48 PM TBC TBC
    QF 2 1:22 PM TBC TBC
    QF 3 1:56 PM TBC TBC
    QF 4 2:30 PM TBC TBC
    SF 1 3:31 PM TBC TBC
    SF 2 3:57 PM TBC TBC
    Final 5:40 PM TBC TBC

    How to watch

    The tournament will be covered live and in full on pay-TV service Fox Sports. Their broadcast will begin half an hour before the first match each day, meaning a 12:30pm (AEDT) – 11:30am (AEST) start on Saturday, and a 10:30am (AEDT) – 9:30am (AEST) start on Sunday.

    Their coverage will continue until all the matches for the day are completed and on Sunday, take in the presentation ceremony at the end of the tournament.

    The only legal way to live stream the Auckland Nines is to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow viewers to stream Foxtel channels.

    Foxtel Go can be used for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is a better choice for those who are only looking to access live-streaming services without having a traditional installation.

    The Roar will also be covering the tournament live with blogs and highlights.

    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.
    Reckon you know your rugby pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 Super Rugby tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!