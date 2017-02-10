Brisbane Global Rugby Tens start time: Date, venue, full draw, TV guide

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up awesome try

The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, in its inaugural season is a two-day event, held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane which gets underway on Saturday, February 11 at 1pm (AEDT) – 12pm (AEST).

The Tens have never been attempted before, but they promise to bring an exciting weekend of rugby to Brisbane. The Sevens, which utilise national teams have had plenty of success right around the globe, however the Tens take in club teams.

14 teams, which are made up by all of those from Australia and New Zealand in the Super Rugby competition, along with the Samoan national team, Japanese champions the Wild Knights, the Blue Bulls and superpower French club RC Toulon has been included in the competition.

The sides have been divided into four groups, with each team to play three matches over Saturday and Sunday morning, before the finals take place on Sunday afternoon.

All the Brisbane Tens squads

Tournament pools

Pool A: Melbourne Rebels, Chiefs, Wild Knights, New South Wales Waratahs

Pool B: Queensland Reds, Blues, Manu Samoa, Crusaders

Pool C: Brumbies, Highlanders, Blue Bulls

Pool D: Western Force, Hurricanes, RC Toulon

Full tournament draw

Day 1 – Saturday February 11

Match no. Time (AEST) Team 1 Team 2 1 12:00 PM Rebels Chiefs 2 12:28 PM Wild Knights Waratahs 3 12:56 PM Reds Blues 4 1:29 PM Bulls Force 5 1:57 PM Brumbies Highlanders 6 2:30 PM Samoa Crusaders 7 3:33 PM Rebels Wild Knights 8 4:01 PM Force Hurricanes 9 4:33 PM Chiefs Waratahs 10 5:01 PM Brumbies Toulon 11 6:00 PM Reds Crusaders 12 6:28 PM Blues Samoa 13 7:00 PM Highlanders Hurricanes 14 7:28 PM Brumbies Bulls 15 7:56 PM Force Toulon

Day 2 – Sunday Februrary 12

Match no. Time (AEST) Team 1 Team 2 16 10:00 AM Rebels Waratahs 17 10:27 AM Chiefs Wild Knights 18 10:54 AM Reds Samoa 19 11:22 AM Blues Crusaders 20 11:50 AM Hurricanes Toulon 21 12:17 PM Highlanders Bulls QF 1 12:48 PM TBC TBC QF 2 1:22 PM TBC TBC QF 3 1:56 PM TBC TBC QF 4 2:30 PM TBC TBC SF 1 3:31 PM TBC TBC SF 2 3:57 PM TBC TBC Final 5:40 PM TBC TBC

How to watch

The tournament will be covered live and in full on pay-TV service Fox Sports. Their broadcast will begin half an hour before the first match each day, meaning a 12:30pm (AEDT) – 11:30am (AEST) start on Saturday, and a 10:30am (AEDT) – 9:30am (AEST) start on Sunday.

Their coverage will continue until all the matches for the day are completed and on Sunday, take in the presentation ceremony at the end of the tournament.

The only legal way to live stream the Auckland Nines is to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow viewers to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go can be used for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is a better choice for those who are only looking to access live-streaming services without having a traditional installation.

The Roar will also be covering the tournament live with blogs and highlights.