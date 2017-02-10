Cheika surprised by Horne’s move abroad

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up awesome try

Michael Cheika says he’s surprised Wallabies vice-captain Rob Horne has effectively ruled himself out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup by signing a three-year contract in England.

But Cheika is determined to ensure the NSW Waratahs stalwart bows out of Australian rugby on the right note.

Horne, 27, will leave at the end of the Super Rugby season to link up with English Premiership club Northampton.

However, because he has played only 33 Tests – and won’t reach the 60-cap ‘Giteau law’ threshold required to play for Australia while overseas – it is a decision that means his international career will also end this year.

“Obviously I tried every tactic I could in the book – underhand and overhand – for him to stay,” Cheika said.

“He’s been a player who has not let us down, ever, in relation to both representing his state and Australia.

“I won’t lie, he’s at the peak of his career, I’m surprised that he chose to go in the end.

“But that’s what we’re dealing with – teams with a lot of cash, a lot of money and we know what our realities are.

“We did our best, it was a really fair negotiation. I’m sure he will give 110 per cent this year both for NSW and Australia.

“And then that will lead into some good memories before he heads away.”

Meanwhile, Cheika has endorsed talk of a Super Rugby return for Drew Mitchell if the Toulon winger can secure an early release from his contract in France.

“I think he’s going to have a run this week in the Tens, so we’ll see where he’s at there,” Cheika said.

“If he’s got a mindset where he wants to come back here and play, I’d certainly encourage him to do that.”