CONFIRMED: Messi and Neymar to headline Brazil vs Argentina clash at the MCG

It’s official: Lionel Messi will face off against Barcelona teammate Neymar on Australian soil as Argentina take on South American rivals Brazil at the MCG on June 9.

Following months of speculation, a press conference by Victoria’s minister for Sport, John Eren, this morning confirmed the mammoth clash between two of world football’s superpowers.

Argentina and Brazil boast seven FIFA World Cup titles between them and both are expected to field full-strength sides when they take to the pitch in Melbourne.

The event is the latest in a string of footballing showpieces to take place on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the past few years, the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and more have all brought sides to Melbourne for preseason action.

However, this clash will likely be the biggest of the lot with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to headline a clash which will likely be viewed all over the world.

The match could also boast a number of other huge names in football, including Liverpool’s Brazilian duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain, Chelsea’s David Luiz as well as Barcelona centre-back Javier Mascherano.

The clash will take place in the lead-up to important World Cup qualifiers and as such it will be in the best interests of the two sides to bring full squads down under. Additionally, the rivalry between the two will could see a very heated ‘friendly.’

“These two nations are giants of the world game. This won’t just be a showstopper in Melbourne – it’s going to be viewed right around the world,” Eren said of the clash.

“There’s no bigger occasion in football than when Brazil takes on Argentina and its coming to Melbourne.”

The fixture will take place just a year out from the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018, and will be just the second time the two sides have faced off away from South America – the first taking place in Shanghai in 2014 where Messi saw a penalty saved as a Diego Tardelli double saw Brazil emerge victorious.

Tickets for the June clash will go on sale on Tuesday, February 21 at midday (AEDT) through Ticketek, with prices starting at $59.