England picks green back row for Wales

England selected an inexperienced back row for the Six Nations match at Wales on Saturday as injuries continue to affect the titleholders.

Coach Eddie Jones picked Maro Itoje, Jack Clifford and Nathan Hughes as the loose-forward trio, who have made just four international starts in the back row. They will be up against a Welsh back row that is one of the best and most experienced in northern hemisphere rugby.

Itoje, who usually plays as a lock, is playing out of position for the second straight game after impressing there in the 19-16 win over France. Clifford gets his second start as a replacement for Tom Wood, who is on the bench after hurting his shoulder against France, and Hughes deputises again for injured No.8 Billy Vunipola.

Aside from Clifford, the other change by Jones on Thursday saw Jack Nowell come into the team on the right wing in place of Jonny May, who dropped to the bench.

The English are looking to extend their national-record winning run to 16 games

“It’s a game that is going to be decided on the basics,” Jones said. “You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby. We have a young team eager to play well.”

Five-eighth Dan Biggar and winger George North were passed fit after rib and leg injuries, respectively, to start for Wales.

ENGLAND: Mike Brown, Jack Nowell, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Nathan Hughes, Jack Clifford, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley, Joe Marler.

Interchange: Jamie George, Matt Mullan, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, James Haskell, Danny Care, Ben Te’o, Jonny May.