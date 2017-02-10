Green slams Mundine boxing result appeal

The Patriots pull off a miracle to win first overtime Super Bowl

Danny Green has called Anthony Mundine a “poor sport” for lodging an official protest over over his points-decision loss last Friday.

Green said he would expect nothing less from his long-time rival, who he edged out in a spiteful encounter in Adelaide.

“He showed disgraceful sportsmanship in the ring and I expect nothing less from someone of his character – his poor character — after the fight,” Green told Perth radio station Mix 94.5 on Thursday.

“I expect nothing less from such a poor sport.

“All it is is an appeal, it doesn’t mean anything’s going to happen,”

Mundine reportedly filed the appeal on Wednesday with the Australian National Boxing Federation, which must agree to hear the appeal, in the hope of getting the result changed to ‘no decision’.

If the federation agrees, three independent local judges will be locked into three separate rooms with videos of the fight and new scorecards.

Their score counts will determine if Green’s win stands.

Green also hit out at Mundine’s tactics, throwing a late punch in the first round when the West Australian had his back turned as the referee was separating them.

“I hit him with a couple of clean shots, I felt sharp early, then he threw that dog shot and it just changed the game,” Green said.

“It was just a disgraceful foul, it was incredible that he did it.”