Indigenous All-Stars vs World All-Stars live stream: How to watch the NRL All-Stars match online or on TV

The annual NRL All-Stars match, which takes place between the Indigenous All-Stars and World All-Stars is one of the key NRL pre-season matches. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match, scheduled to take place at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Friday, February 10 with kick-off at 8pm (AEDT) will see the best in the NRL duking it out in the first official 80-minute hit-out for many after a gruelling pre-season.

How to stream online

The only way to legally stream the NRL All-Stars match is through the NRL Digital Pass. The official streaming app of the NRL allows you to watch every game of the Regular season, as well as the finals, State of Origin, World Club Series and NRL All-Stars online, on any device you may own.

The app will set you back a price of $89.99 for the whole year or $2.99 per week. Both of these options come with a one-week free trial if you have never used the app before though.

If you are a Telstra customer, be sure to consult your plan as you may be eligible to have the NRL Digital Pass included for the price of your plan.

Keep in mind that if you are streaming games outside of a wi-fi zone then data charges may apply.

How to watch on TV

The exclusive rights to the NRL All-Stars game belong to the Nine Network. This means the match will be broadcast on free-to-air TV.

Their coverage will begin at 7:30pm (AEDT) – half an hour before kick-off and conclude at 10pm (AEDT), or when the game ends.

If you want to watch the match at a later time, Fox Sports Channel 501 will be replaying the match from 11pm (AEDT).

Squads

Indigenous All-Stars

1 Jack Wighton, 2 Blake Ferguson, 3 Greg Inglis, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Johnathan Thurston, 7 Ash Taylor, 8 Ryan James, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Andrew Fifita, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Kyle Turner

Interchange: 14 Leilani Latu, 15 Latrell Mitchell, 16 Aidan Sezer, 17 Tyrone Peachey, 18 Tyrone Roberts, 19 Bevan French, 20 Chris Smith

World All-Stars

2 David Mead, 19 Akuila Uate, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Jarrod Croker, 5 Nene Macdonald, 6 Mitchell Moses, 7 Moses Mbye, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Jake Friend, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Bryce Cartwright, 13 Tepai Moeroa

Interchange: 14 Damien Cook, 15 Paul Vaughan, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Mitch Aubusson, 18 Sione Mata’utia, 20 Jordan Turner, 21 Chris McQueen