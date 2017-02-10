Indigenous All-Stars vs World All-Stars: NRL All-Stars game live scores, blog

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

The annual NRL All-Stars game is here, with the Indigenous All-Stars going in as red-hot favourites to pick up the victory over the World All-Stars in Newcastle. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).

Despite the World All-Stars getting a narrow 12-8 victory last year, the odds look stacked against them this year, with the sides on paper looking to have a large difference in talent.

While it’s always difficult to say what sort of form players are in at this stage of the pre-season, the Indigenous All-Stars have always treated this game seriously, playing for their heritage.

Two of the biggest stars in the game Greg Inglis and Johnathan Thurston will be lining up for the Indigenous side, as they have done before. Thurston will be joined in the halves by talented youngster Ashley Taylor, forming an exciting combination.

The Indigenous team have a good mix of youth and experience, with Jack Bird joining Inglis in the centres, while Jack Wighton plays fullback. Andrew Fifita and Ryan James complete a scary front row, while Joel Thompson, Nathan Peats and Wade Graham are also in a strong forward pack.

The World team are lacking a lot of talent this year, with plenty of youngsters given a run. That’s not to say they won’t compete, but it’s hard to see them picking up enough over the Indigenous team.

The keys for the World team very much lie in winning the kicking metres and field possession battle, with Mitchel Moses and Moses Mbye under plenty of pressure to do that.

The way David Mead plays at the back will also be under scrutiny. He has long desired for the fullback job, and there will be no better opportunity to prove himself.

The Penrith duo of Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Bryce Cartwright will play front and second row respectively, while Jake Friend brings a wealth of experience to the side as hooker.

Gavin Cooper will join Cartwright in a lethal second row combination, with Gerard Beale and Jarrod Croker expected to benefit playing outside them in the centres.

What could play a factor in the contest is the extreme heat sweeping the east coast of Australia. At kick-off, it’s expected to be 32 degrees in Newcastle, meaning it’s going to be tough for everyone.

Whichever team deals with the heat better, regardless of the talent difference, could come out on top.

Prediction

The World All-Stars team don’t have a stack of big-name stars, and in a game where defence may not be of the highest priority, Thurston, Inglis and Taylor should have a field day.

Indigenous All-Stars by 14.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 NRL All-Stars game from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.