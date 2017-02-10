Indigenous All-Stars vs World All-Stars: NRL All-Stars game live scores, blog

The annual NRL All-Stars game is here, with the Indigenous All-Stars going in as red-hot favourites to pick up the victory over the World All-Stars in Newcastle. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).
Despite the World All-Stars getting a narrow 12-8 victory last year, the odds look stacked against them this year, with the sides on paper looking to have a large difference in talent.
While it’s always difficult to say what sort of form players are in at this stage of the pre-season, the Indigenous All-Stars have always treated this game seriously, playing for their heritage.
Two of the biggest stars in the game Greg Inglis and Johnathan Thurston will be lining up for the Indigenous side, as they have done before. Thurston will be joined in the halves by talented youngster Ashley Taylor, forming an exciting combination.
The Indigenous team have a good mix of youth and experience, with Jack Bird joining Inglis in the centres, while Jack Wighton plays fullback. Andrew Fifita and Ryan James complete a scary front row, while Joel Thompson, Nathan Peats and Wade Graham are also in a strong forward pack.
The World team are lacking a lot of talent this year, with plenty of youngsters given a run. That’s not to say they won’t compete, but it’s hard to see them picking up enough over the Indigenous team.
The keys for the World team very much lie in winning the kicking metres and field possession battle, with Mitchel Moses and Moses Mbye under plenty of pressure to do that.
The way David Mead plays at the back will also be under scrutiny. He has long desired for the fullback job, and there will be no better opportunity to prove himself.
The Penrith duo of Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Bryce Cartwright will play front and second row respectively, while Jake Friend brings a wealth of experience to the side as hooker.
Gavin Cooper will join Cartwright in a lethal second row combination, with Gerard Beale and Jarrod Croker expected to benefit playing outside them in the centres.
What could play a factor in the contest is the extreme heat sweeping the east coast of Australia. At kick-off, it’s expected to be 32 degrees in Newcastle, meaning it’s going to be tough for everyone.
Whichever team deals with the heat better, regardless of the talent difference, could come out on top.
Prediction
The World All-Stars team don’t have a stack of big-name stars, and in a game where defence may not be of the highest priority, Thurston, Inglis and Taylor should have a field day.
Indigenous All-Stars by 14.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 NRL All-Stars game from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.
7:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Final teams to come in a moment
7:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report
For the first time this evening, we will see the new rule changes for the NRL Bunker implemented. They will not be able to rule on 40/20 decisions or knock-ons in general play with those rules being in place for the entirety of the upcoming season.
7:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Don’t forget, the NRL-All Stars game is played in four quarters of 20 minutes, rather than the traditional two halves of 40 model that we will see throughout the regular season and finals.
7:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Before we get onto the All-Stars game itself, it’s worth noting a little bit of news to come out of today. The Manly Sea Eagles are seeking medical retirement clearances for veteran duo Steve Matai and Brett Stewart. That came after their profiles were left off the official club website the other day.
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
Earlier in the women’s game, the Indigenous All-Stars claimed a 14-4 victory over the World All-Stars.
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
It’s an absolute scorcher in Newcastle. The temperature has been over 40 up and down the east coast of Australia today and even at kick-off, the temperature is still about 35 degrees. This is going to be a tough evening for the players.
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
Kick-off is scheduled for about 15 minutes time.
7:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:49pm | ! Report
7:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:48pm | ! Report
7:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:47pm | ! Report
Hello, Good Evening and welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of the 2017 NRL All-Stars match! It might be pre-season, but this will be a genuine hitout at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle with scorching conditions confronting the players. For the Indigenous All-Stars, it’s a chance to represent heritage with some of the game’s best players on the team sheet, while the World All-Stars will be looking to cause the upset with a mix of youth and experience that is sure to create a good match.