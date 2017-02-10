Indigenous All-Stars vs World All-Stars start time: NRL All-Stars match venue, date, TV guide, squads

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

The NRL All-Stars match is upon us as the pre-season gathers momentum, the start of the regular season just weeks away. The Indigenous All-Stars are set to square off with the World All-Stars at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday, February 10 at 8pm (AEDT).

The match, which has been previously held on the Gold Coast and Brisbane in Queensland makes the trek south this year, to the rugby league heartland of Newcastle.

Last year, the world team, who were formerly known as the NRL All-Stars in the early days of the event took a narrow win last year, getting up 12-8.

Some of the games biggest stars will turn out for the 2017 edition, with Johnathan Thurston and Greg Inglis leading the Indigenous team’s charge.

How to watch the match

The exclusive rights to the NRL All-Stars game belong to the Nine Network. This means the match will be broadcast on free-to-air TV.

Their coverage will begin at 7:30pm (AEDT) – half an hour before kick-off and conclude at 10pm (AEDT), or when the game ends.

The only way to legally stream the NRL All-Stars match is through the NRL Digital Pass. The official streaming app of the NRL allows you to watch every game of the Regular season, as well as the finals, State of Origin, World Club Series and NRL All-Stars online, on any device you may own.

The app will set you back a price of $89.99 for the whole year or $2.99 per week. Both of these options come with a one-week free trial if you have never used the app before though.

Key Details

Kick-off: 8pm (AEDT)

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: NRL Digital Pass

Betting: Indigenous $1.42, World $2.90

Last year: Indigenous defeat World 12-8

Squads

Indigenous All-Stars

1 Jack Wighton, 2 Blake Ferguson, 3 Greg Inglis, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Johnathan Thurston, 7 Ash Taylor, 8 Ryan James, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Andrew Fifita, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Kyle Turner

Interchange: 14 Leilani Latu, 15 Latrell Mitchell, 16 Aidan Sezer, 17 Tyrone Peachey, 18 Tyrone Roberts, 19 Bevan French, 20 Chris Smith

World All-Stars

2 David Mead, 19 Akuila Uate, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Jarrod Croker, 5 Nene Macdonald, 6 Mitchell Moses, 7 Moses Mbye, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Jake Friend, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Bryce Cartwright, 13 Tepai Moeroa

Interchange: 14 Damien Cook, 15 Paul Vaughan, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Mitch Aubusson, 18 Sione Mata’utia, 20 Jordan Turner, 21 Chris McQueen