Magpies seek AFL Women’s rule tweaks

Collingwood have called for tweaks to the AFL Women’s rules to prevent teams from running down the clock.

AFLW games consist of 15-minute quarters with time-on after goals and major injuries.

But unlike the men’s competition, where 20-minute quarters often stretch out beyond 30 minutes, a lack of goals has meant the extra time has not been heavily utilised.

In each of the opening round’s four games the losing side only managed to put one goal on the scoreboard.

Magpies AFLW coach Wayne Siekman fears the time-wasting seen in the men’s competition could be replicated in the fledgling women’s league.

He claims Brisbane averaged almost 30 seconds per behind kicked to put the ball back into play during their win over Melbourne on Sunday.

“Hopefully it’s something the AFL looks at,” he said.

“You’d hate to see a game decided because the clock keeps going (when) the ball takes too long by the crowd to get it back or whatever it might be.

“I think for any score, the clock should stop until the ball comes in. You see with the males … they know how to manipulate time if need be. That could continue to happen if they don’t look at that.”

Melbourne coach Mick Stinear cautioned against any move to make the games longer, saying players needed time to build their fitness base.

“I think 15 to 17 minutes is right for where the game’s at at the moment,” he said.

“A lot of the players haven’t had the opportunity yet to build that elite endurance that the men’s game demands, and 16-a-side is pretty fast-paced. I don’t think you need the players out there under any more duress.”

The Magpies and Demons will each seek their first win of the season when they face off at Princes Park on Saturday night.