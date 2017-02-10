New Zealand Breakers vs Melbourne United: NBL live scores

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Melbourne United will be looking to keep their playoff destiny in their own hands, but standing in their way will be a fired-up New Zealand Breakers, looking to close their season on a high and keep a glimmer of hope alive. Join The Roar for live scores from 5:30pm (AEDT).

We are down to just five games remaining in the regular season, yet still have six teams in contention for the final three playoff spots.

For the hosts, they could be the first of the remaining teams out of contention with a loss here. Sitting in seventh position with a record of 13 and 14, even a win doesn’t guarantee them qualification.

With the Cairns Taipans getting the better of the Adelaide 36ers last night, it’s made their run a whole lot harder.

If they are to win the match, then they are relying on a stack of other results to go their way – the Kings will have to lose to Perth, followed by Adelaide beating Cairns and followed by Perth beating Melbourne in the final game of the season.

The Breakers could still make it if Melbourne beat Perth though, but that requires them to win by more than 13 points tonight and take the season series over Melbourne.

Confused yet?

It doesn’t get much simpler explaining Melbourne’s predicament. A win tonight and they are looking comfortable, although pending on what Cairns do tomorrow a win against Perth may still be necessary.

Lose though, and the situation gets a whole lot tougher. Given they have lost the season series against Perth, Sunday’s season-closing encounter will turn into a must-win encounter for Chris Goulding and his troops.

If the Breakers do win by 13 or more in this match then they would move ahead of United on the ladder, even if the Melbourne club won on Sunday. Simply put, a loss leaves them needing one of three things to happen – not get beat by more than 13, the Kings to beat Perth or Adelaide to beat Cairns.

Of course, none of that matters if they lose both games this weekend.

The Breakers come into this match in decent form. Despite losses to the Cairns Taipans and Sydney Kings a fortnight ago, their win over minor premiers the Adelaide 36ers last week without Akil Mitchell was a strong one.

Their shooters have a big role to play, with Kirk Penney and Thomas Abercrombie, along with new recruit Kevin Dillard leading the way.

For United, their offence has been showing up time and time again to get the job done with Chris Goulding and Capser Ware helping them to keep their season alive last week with strong wins over both the Sydney Kings and Illawarra Hawks.

Prediction

The Breakers lose a lot not having Mitchell on the court. If Melbourne’s offence fires, then New Zealand’s season is done.

United by 3.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores from the match from 5:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment below.