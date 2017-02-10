Perth Wildcats vs Sydney Kings: NBL live scores

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

The Perth Wildcats will be out to give their own finals hopes a boost, all the while ending those of rivals the Sydney Kings, who are hanging on by a thread. Join The Roar for live scores from 9:30pm (AEDT).

While the situation for the Wildcats to make the playoffs is a little complicated, there is nothing that is head-scratching about the Kings – for the Sydney-based club, it’s either win or book a holiday.

There are no two ways around the fact the second half of the season has been a disaster and even a win here won’t guarantee them a spot.

Coming into the match, they hold a record of 13 wins and 14 losses, with a win pushing them to the 50 per cent mark. For the Kings to make the playoffs after a win, they firstly need to beat the Wildcats by eight points and take the season series.

From there, they need the Adelaide 36ers to send the Cairns Taipans crashing out of contention on Saturday, before Melbourne United sink the final nail of Perth on Sunday.

If the Breakers lose in the earlier game against Melbourne, the Kings could in fact leapfrog everyone up to second, pending on whether the Bullets beat the Hawks tomorrow which seems unlikely.

That the Kings find themselves in this predicament is horrific. The second half of the season has seen them go from low to low, losing six of seven at one point. Kevin Lisch lost form, Brad Newley has been injured and they have struggled to get output at either end from anyone else.

As for Perth, winning both this game, and the one on Sunday against Melbourne sees them qualify, no questions asked. If they are to lose to the Kings, then they would either need to beat Melbourne on Sunday, or hope the Breakers beat United and the 36ers give Cairns a shellacking.

The number of scenarios that are still open, even at this late stage with four games to play is like nothing we have ever seen in the NBL.

Perth’s form, and their incredible home record against the Kings, which has seen them win 12 straight at Perth Arena leaves them in good stead for this match though. Despite a loss in their last match to Cairns, they had won three of their last four leading into that one, their offence firing and defence meaning they had things easy.

Bryce Cotton has been firing, particularly from beyond the arc while Damian Martin and Matty Knight are leading an experienced defensive line-up.

Prediction

There is no going past Perth at home to end the Kings season. It will probably tight for the first portion of the game, but this could get pretty ugly.

Wildcats by 18.

Join The Roar for live scores from this final round NBL match from 9:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.