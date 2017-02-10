The pressure should be on Lewis Hamilton in 2017

Lewis Hamilton destroyed his previous Finnish teammate, Heikki Kovalainen, at McLaren during their two seasons alongside each other.

However, there’s no guarantee that the Briton will have Valtteri Bottas’ measure at Mercedes in 2017, nor any outside competition.

The perennial perception that Hamilton endured a raw deal in contrast to eventual champion and now retired Nico Rosberg in 2016 has the potential to define his response as he seeks to reassert his authority.

If Hamilton has convinced himself that the sole reason he didn’t glean his fourth title was on account of reliability issues, a realistic prospect of complacency could enter the equation.

Assuming that Mercedes continues to dominate amid the regulation upheaval and Hamilton enjoys a trouble-free campaign, the expectation is that he will leave everybody, his new teammate included, in his wake. That’s the narrative which has been sown on last season’s basis.

Bottas, at this stage under contract for a solitary season, has nothing to lose. Any performance which challenges or even usurps Hamilton will cause many to re-assess not only the Finn’s calibre, but also his teammate’s previous three campaigns. In that time, the only individual capable of competing with him was Rosberg, such has been the insular nature of the hybrid era.

A handful of podiums over four seasons in contrast to fifty-three victories suggest that Hamilton should be able to pressure the 27-year-old, though it can’t be forgotten that the Briton has been blessed by competitive machinery for the balance of his career.

Hamilton appeared distant at times throughout last season, checking in mentally only when the occasion required – frequently when alerted to Rosberg’s deficiencies. He can’t afford this cavalier approach alongside an individual who has been handed the opportunity of his career, which might well amount to his only one unless he can immediately turn heads.

It’s up to Bottas to catch Hamilton unawares and set the terms of their relationship, to ensure the 32-year-old is bringing his A-game from the outset, lest he cruises on unperturbed.

Hamilton hasn’t been accustomed to competing with any machinery other than his own for some time. Another fascinating thread will be if multiple forces are competitive on a consistent basis, as his attention levels will require doubling, which isn’t feasible if he continues to spend a considerable portion of his spare time associating with celebrities.

Daniel Ricciardo is raring to take the next step, his racecraft is peerless while his dedication leaves little to be desired. Max Verstappen continues to shape as the next once in a generation talent. If he can find a maturity similar to a car which if rumours are to be believed, will be an Adrian Newey masterpiece, then Hamilton will have his hands full.

As for Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso, time will tell whether they’re afforded another bite of the cherry. As Hamilton’s contemporaries, it’d be a sight to behold should either be in a position to compete directly for the title which hasn’t occurred to date for one reason or another. Provide a competitive car and they’ll make up the rest,

Complacency looms as Hamilton’s biggest threat in 2017. His competitors, deprived of the opportunity to taste any sustained degree of success in recent times require only a whiff and they’ll spring into life. It’s up to the man himself to ensure he’s prepared for what awaits.