Rebels’ Koroibete out of Brisbane Tens

Melbourne Rebels insist code-hopper Marika Koroibete remains a chance for their Super Rugby season opener despite being ruled out of the Brisbane Global Tens.

The former NRL star is still recovering from a knee injury and the franchise has refused to risk him with their round one clash with the Blues two weeks away.

“Marika has shown great progress in his recovery,” Rebels coach Tony McGahan said.

“He will continue to work closely with the club’s medical department to give him the best chance of returning for the opening round against the Blues.”

New recruit Jake Schatz will make his first appearance in Rebels colours, with the forward included alongside Jonah Placid and Dennis Pili-Gaitau.

Mitch Inman and Murray Douglas join Koroibete on the sidelines for the pre-season tens tournament at Suncorp Stadium this weekend.

The former Melbourne Storm winger has also reportedly been ruled out for two trial matches, meaning he could make his Super Rugby debut without a pre-season hit-out.