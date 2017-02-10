Reds add another former Wallaby to Brisbane Tens squad

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up awesome try

Former Wallaby Morgan Turinui feeling the nerves ahead of the Brisbane Tens

Former Wallaby Radike Samo will come out of retirement to play for the Queensland Reds at the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens.

The 40-year-old joins Chris Latham as the Reds’ second wildcard player while Lote Tuqiri (Waratahs) and Stephen Larkham (Brumbies) will also dust off their boots for the two-day knockout at Suncorp Stadium.

Samo retired two years ago but is best remembered for time spent in Super Rugby with the Brumbies and the Reds, as well as his 23 Test caps for Australia.

“It’s been a while since I pulled on the Reds jersey, it’s going to be awesome to get back in front of the home crowd,” Samo said.

“Just to be part of the squad one more time will be special. It feels like I’m home.”

Samo is part of a 27-man Reds squad for the tens which includes two ex-Wallabies and four current Test players.

Coach Nick Stiles said ‘wildcard’ players like Samo and Latham were more than just a gimmick.

“There’s a huge benefit to us in having these guys involved, not only in the tournament, but at training throughout the week as well,” he said.

“It’s great to be able to bring back a couple of experienced, older heads who have plenty of knowledge and passion they can pass on to the players.”