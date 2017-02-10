Socceroos drop 10 places in FIFA rankings

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Australia has dropped ten places in the latest FIFA world rankings to 54th, placing the Socceroos fourth among the Asian countries.

Poor results from the Socceroos – who have drawn their past three matches – have contributed to their drop in the list released on Thursday.

Australia sits between Panama in 53rd and Albania in 55th.

Argentina remain at number one ahead of Brazil and world champions Germany.

The top ten remains almost unchanged, with Chile, Belgium, France, Colombia, Portugal, Uruguay and Spain also earning a spot there.

France (now sixth) and Colombia (seventh) have swapped places since the last rankings were released.

Cameroon has risen a massive 29 places to 33rd after their win in the Africa Cup of Nations last week, making them the biggest upward mover on the list.

The Ivory Coast fell 13 places, making them the country to suffer the biggest drop.

The New Zealand national team are ranked 111th, a drop of two places.

FIFA MEN’S WORLD RANKINGS TOP 10

1. Argentina (1,635 rankings points)

2. Brazil (1,529)

3. Germany (1,433)

4. Chile (1,386)

5. Belgium (1,371)

6. France (1,313)

7. Colombia (1,304)

8. Portugal (1,240)

9. Uruguay (1,195)

10. Spain (1,168)

——————-

54. Australia (621)

——————-

111. New Zealand (311)