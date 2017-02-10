Western Bulldogs vs Adelaide Crows: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs and the Adelaide Crows will go head to head to open Round 2 of the AFL Women’s competition. Join The Roar from 7:35pm (AEDT) for live scores and a blog of the match.

After a big first round, the AFLW is back at it this week with a big showdown between two of the league’s favourites.

The Western Bulldogs were far too good for the Fremantle Dockers last week, winning by 32 points. They were led by strong performances from Emma Kearney in the midfield and rising star nominee Bailey Hunt.

Skipper Katie Brennan was also a standout for the Dogs, kicking two goals.

Meanwhile, Adelaide were also big winners in the competition’s inaugural round, taking down the GWS Giants by 36 points. They had impressive showings from midfielder Ebony Marinoff – who was the other rising star nominee for the round – as well as forward Erin Phillips, who booted three goals for the Crows.

Having notched up comprehensive victories last weekend, it’s clear that both of these sides were a step ahead of their respective opponents.

With two of the higher profile teams facing off, tonight’s game should be a standout for the young competition.

The player to watch for the Bulldogs this week will once more be Brennan, who will again look to lead from the front to help her side over the line.

While for the Crows, can Phillips back up her outstanding performance last week with another big game, or will the Bulldogs be able to keep her in check?

Prediction

With the nerves of Round 1 well and truly out of their system, this match should be a slightly more accurate indicator of where both sides are at.

Adelaide looked good last week against GWS, but the Bulldogs toppled a much stronger Dockers side, and they will go in as favourites for this game.

Western Bulldogs by seven points

Join The Roar tonight from 7:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.