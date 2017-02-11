Australia bumped from ICC ODI top spot

Two SA batsmen get bowled leaving the ball in same innings

Australia have lost their spot at the top of the International Cricket Council men’s one-day international rankings after South Africa completed a 5-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka at Centurion on Friday (Saturday AEDT).

With Australia losing 2-0 in their recent series against the Black Caps in New Zealand, South Africa’s dominance over Sri Lanka has allowed them to leapfrog Australia into first.

The Proteas relegated Australia to second spot after their 88-run win against Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI and captain AB de Villiers said they were excited to be back on top.

“We have had some trials since the World Cup two years ago but have worked hard to rebuild and to gain some form and consistency in this format,” he said.

“It’s an important year for us with the ICC Champions Trophy in June and regaining the No.1 position is a step in the right direction for our preparation ahead of the event.

“It’s a tight contest at the top so it’ll be important for us to continue putting in the performances so that we can hold onto the position.”

Australia will regain the No.1 spot without playing an ODI, if third-ranked New Zealand beat South Africa 3-2 in their five-match series, beginning on February 19.

ICC MEN’S ONE-DAY INTERNATIONAL RANKINGS

1. South Africa – 119 (+3)

2. Australia – 118

3. New Zealand – 113

4. India – 112

5. England – 107

6. Sri Lanka – 98 (-3)

7. Bangladesh – 91

8. Pakistan – 89

9. West Indies – 87

10. Afghanistan – 52

11. Zimbabwe – 47

12. Ireland – 42