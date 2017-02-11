 

Brisbane Global Rugby Tens live stream: How to stream online or watch on TV

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens promise to bring an exciting weekend of club Rugby action to Suncorp Stadium, and this is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming and watching the event, which starts on Saturday, February 11 at 1pm (AEDT) – 12pm (AEST).

    Full tournament pools and draw
    All the teams for the tournament

    The tournament will be played over two days between 14 Super Rugby Clubs, with the Australian and New Zealand teams being joined by French giants Toulon, the Blue Bulls from South Africa, Wild Knights from Japan and Samoa.

    How to live stream

    Fox Sports have the exclusive live rights to the tournament, as they do for the whole Super Rugby season which will follow it.

    For that reason, using their streaming service will be the only legal way to watch either day of the event online.

    Every single match of the tournament, including the finals on Sunday afternoon will be available for streaming through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow viewers to stream Foxtel channels.

    Foxtel Go can be used for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is a better choice for those who are only looking to access live-streaming services without having a traditional installation.

    How to watch on TV

    The whole tournament will be broadcast live on Fox Sports channel 502, meaning you will need a valid Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package to watch the event.

    The Foxtel Sports package, which sets you back $55 a month and has no lock-in contract gets you access to all five Fox Sports channels, Fox Footy, two ESPN channels, Eurosport, three BeIN Sports Channels, three EPL club stations and multiple racing stations.

    Fox Sports broadcast will begin half an hour before the first game starts on each day, meaning 12:30pm (AEDT) on Saturday and 9:30am (AEDT) on Sunday, concluding after the last match on Saturday and after the presentation ceremony is done on Sunday.

    G'day Roarers – you might have noticed that The Roar has received a little facelift! We've done all we can to ensure this upgrade doesn't cause any issues, but if you notice anything out of the ordinary when using the site, please get in touch.
    Reckon you know your rugby pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 Super Rugby tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!