Brisbane Global Rugby Tens live stream: How to stream online or watch on TV

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up awesome try

Rebels hoping to use their freshness to advantage in Brisbane 10s

The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens promise to bring an exciting weekend of club Rugby action to Suncorp Stadium, and this is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming and watching the event, which starts on Saturday, February 11 at 1pm (AEDT) – 12pm (AEST).

Full tournament pools and draw

All the teams for the tournament

The tournament will be played over two days between 14 Super Rugby Clubs, with the Australian and New Zealand teams being joined by French giants Toulon, the Blue Bulls from South Africa, Wild Knights from Japan and Samoa.

How to live stream

Fox Sports have the exclusive live rights to the tournament, as they do for the whole Super Rugby season which will follow it.

For that reason, using their streaming service will be the only legal way to watch either day of the event online.

Every single match of the tournament, including the finals on Sunday afternoon will be available for streaming through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow viewers to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go can be used for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is a better choice for those who are only looking to access live-streaming services without having a traditional installation.

How to watch on TV

The whole tournament will be broadcast live on Fox Sports channel 502, meaning you will need a valid Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package to watch the event.

The Foxtel Sports package, which sets you back $55 a month and has no lock-in contract gets you access to all five Fox Sports channels, Fox Footy, two ESPN channels, Eurosport, three BeIN Sports Channels, three EPL club stations and multiple racing stations.

Fox Sports broadcast will begin half an hour before the first game starts on each day, meaning 12:30pm (AEDT) on Saturday and 9:30am (AEDT) on Sunday, concluding after the last match on Saturday and after the presentation ceremony is done on Sunday.