Brisbane Tens: Day 1 live scores, blog

The Brisbane Tens is here for the first time ever, as Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby teams meet with a few other sides from around the globe to give us a glimpse of the Super Rugby season ahead. Join us for a live blog of all the action from Day 1 here on The Roar from 1pm AEDT.

Fourteen different sides are involved in this year’s inaugural edition of the Brisbane Tens competition.

All five Australian Super Rugby sides have made the journey – the local heroes the Queensland Reds, as well as the NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.

The same goes for all five New Zealand Super Rugby sides – we’ve got the reigning champions the Hurricanes, as well as the Highlanders, Chiefs, Crusaders and Blues.

The remaining four sides making up the competition are a selection of four more quality teams from around the globe, and provide the competition with an interesting mix.

There’s one more Super Rugby team in there, the Bulls, as well as Toulon, the Panasonic Wild Knights, and the nation of Samoa.

Here’s the basic facts of the Brisbane Tens. We have ten players per side, and ten-minute halves. The sides are divided into four pools – two of four, and two of three. We’ll have pools matches all day today and tomorrow morning, before a knockout eight-team finals series tomorrow afternoon.

The full slate of matches for today is as follows:

1pm: Rebels vs Chiefs

1.28pm: Wild Knights vs Waratahs

1.56pm: Reds vs Blues

2.29pm: Bulls vs Force

2.57pm: Brumbies vs Highlanders

3.30pm: Samoa vs Crusaders

4.33pm: Rebels vs Wild Knights

5.01pm: Force vs Hurricanes

5.33pm: Chiefs vs Waratahs

6.01pm: Brumbies vs Toulon

7pm: Reds vs Crusaders

7.28pm: Blues vs Samoa

8pm: Highlanders vs Hurricanes

8.28pm: Brumbies vs Bulls

8.56pm: Force vs Toulon

