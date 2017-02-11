Brisbane Tens: Day 1 live scores, blog

The Brisbane Tens is here for the first time ever, as Australian and New Zealand Super Rugby teams meet with a few other sides from around the globe to give us a glimpse of the Super Rugby season ahead. Join us for a live blog of all the action from Day 1 here on The Roar from 1pm AEDT.
Fourteen different sides are involved in this year’s inaugural edition of the Brisbane Tens competition.
All five Australian Super Rugby sides have made the journey – the local heroes the Queensland Reds, as well as the NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.
The same goes for all five New Zealand Super Rugby sides – we’ve got the reigning champions the Hurricanes, as well as the Highlanders, Chiefs, Crusaders and Blues.
The remaining four sides making up the competition are a selection of four more quality teams from around the globe, and provide the competition with an interesting mix.
There’s one more Super Rugby team in there, the Bulls, as well as Toulon, the Panasonic Wild Knights, and the nation of Samoa.
Here’s the basic facts of the Brisbane Tens. We have ten players per side, and ten-minute halves. The sides are divided into four pools – two of four, and two of three. We’ll have pools matches all day today and tomorrow morning, before a knockout eight-team finals series tomorrow afternoon.
The full slate of matches for today is as follows:
1pm: Rebels vs Chiefs
1.28pm: Wild Knights vs Waratahs
1.56pm: Reds vs Blues
2.29pm: Bulls vs Force
2.57pm: Brumbies vs Highlanders
3.30pm: Samoa vs Crusaders
4.33pm: Rebels vs Wild Knights
5.01pm: Force vs Hurricanes
5.33pm: Chiefs vs Waratahs
6.01pm: Brumbies vs Toulon
7pm: Reds vs Crusaders
7.28pm: Blues vs Samoa
8pm: Highlanders vs Hurricanes
8.28pm: Brumbies vs Bulls
8.56pm: Force vs Toulon
2:02pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 2:02pm | ! Report
5′ Try Reds! The hosts respond with James Tuttle running onto a flick pass to open their account.
Reds 5-5 Blues
2:01pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 2:01pm | ! Report
4′ Try Blues! They go coast-to-coast with Rennie Ranger passing the ball out wide to a flying Declan O’Donnell.
Reds 0-5 Blues
2:00pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 2:00pm | ! Report
3′ Reds blow a try after attacking the Blues’ goal line early in the opening half
Reds 0-0 Blues
1:55pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 1:55pm | ! Report
Next up we have the Reds taking on the Blues
1:53pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 1:53pm | ! Report
Full-time: The Wild Knights pull off an upset in the second game of the Brisbane Tens, downing the Waratahs 15-5
1:51pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 1:51pm | ! Report
18′ Wild Knights blow a try! Akihito Yamada toes the ball 50m but can’t pick the ball up, knocking it on 5m out from the Waratah’s try-line.
Waratahs 5-15 Wild Knights
1:49pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 1:49pm | ! Report
17′ Berrick Barnes slots the penalty drop-kick to extend his side’s lead.
Waratahs 5-15 Wild Knights
1:47pm
Vinnie Gorham said | 1:47pm | ! Report
15′ Try Wild Knights! They go wide after winning the scrum, with Kentaro Kodama running 70 metres to score.
Waratahs 5-12 Wild Knights