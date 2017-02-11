Kangaroos’ intra-club clash turns spiteful with scuffles everywhere

Roar LIVE: Was the AFLW amazing, terrible...or both?

North Melbourne’s intra-club City v Country match on Friday turned ugly as tempers flared amid a series of bust-ups.

Luke McDonald, who was involved in a training scuffle with teammate Shaun Higgins last month, hit opponent Lindsay Thomas with a particularly enthusiastic spoil, sending the 27-year-old to the turf.

Thomas recovered quickly but was unhappy with the hit as a small melee ensued. McDonald had the last laugh, however, with Thomas spraying his set shot from directly in front.

Former captain Andrew Swallow, himself involved in a later incident when he ended up on the wrong end of a spear tackle, told Fox Sports that McDonald’s competitive spirit was an asset to the team.

“He’s competitive — that’s his biggest trait and that’s why he got drafted where he did. That’s what we love about him,” Swallow said.

Braydon Preuss, who played rugby league until he was 16, was the culprit who dumped Swallow in a dangerous manner.

The pair needed to be separated by teammates.

“It went so quick. I just got up and wanted to show him I wasn’t happy,” Swallow said.

“We want Preussy to be really aggressive. He’s a big fella and he didn’t quite get the technique right, but he’s going to continue to refine that.

“I didn’t like it, but it’s all good, we’re happy now.”

North Melbourne take on St Kilda in their NAB Cup opener next Saturday before hosting West Coast in round one of the season proper.