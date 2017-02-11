Carlton Blues vs GWS Giants: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The Carlton Blues will look to take a 2-0 record tonight when they go up against the GWS Giants at their home ground, Ikon Park. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game, starting from 3:35pm AEDT.

After the incredible energy and attention to the opening week of the AFLW garnered last week, we know a fair amount more about the pace, direction and style of the competition.

Last week’s games showed us that core elements to watch for are tackling, clearing the ball from congested areas, successful transitions from the midfield to the forward line as well as converting inside 50 chances.

In last week’s game against Collingwood, Carlton showed us that they have silky skills in these areas, with Matildas player Bri Davey and Bianca Jakobson able to rebound from defence, while Darcy Vescio took the spotlight with her conversion skills. It will be difficult for the Giants to repel their advances.

The Giants are again without both of their marquee players, with Emma Swanson still out with a minor hamstring issue.

This has not had an impact on the energy and enthusiasm of the squad – I was fortunate this week to be able to attend a Giants Foundation Member function at Giants HQ this week.

The squad were enthusiastic and appreciated the number of young fans able to make the trek to Homebush.

Captain Amanda Farrugia was upbeat about their abilities and skills during their first game against Adelaide, but lamented the placement of kicks and other pieces of polish missing from their game.

Watch for her, along with Phoebe McWilliams in the half forward line and Jessica Dal Pos around the ground.

Into the Giants side comes another Matildas player, Ellie Brush, who last week was playing for Canberra United in the W-League, Stephanie Walker onto the bench and Mai Nguyen – the first player of Vietnamese heritage to play AFL/AFLW – slots into the forward pocket.

Mai’s participation in the game has created some attention from news outlets and will hopefully lead to more players of Vietnamese heritage to follow and take up the code.

It is little wonder, on balance, that the Blues are the strong favourite for this game and perhaps might even win the whole competition.

Hopefully the first half of this historic double header will not see a blowout score – expect the Giants to still show a lot of fight in the backline and improvement in their connection to the forward line.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game, starting from 3:35pm AEDT.